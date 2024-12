Sports log

High school boys basketball — Colfax at Columbia Burbank, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

NHL — Tampa Bay at Seattle, KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Clemson, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Texas A&M vs. Purdue, Indianapolis, 9 a.m., CBS; Ohio St. vs. Auburn, Atlanta, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Wichita St. at DePaul, 10 a.m., FS1; Fordham vs. Bryant, Uncasville, Conn., 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; UCLA vs. Arizona, Phoenix, noon, ESPN2; Seton Hall at Rutgers, noon, FOX; NC State at Kansas, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; La Salle at North Carolina, 1 p.m., The CW; Missouri State at Washington St., 2 p.m., ESPN+; St. Bonaventure vs. Providence, Uncasville, Conn., 2 p.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Kentucky, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; Tennessee at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., FOX; Marquette at Dayton, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Gonzaga vs. UConn, New York, 5 p.m., FOX

College football — Cricket Celebration Bowl: SC State vs. Jackson St., Atlanta, 9 a.m., ABC; FCS Tournament: Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, 9 a.m., ESPN; Navy vs. Army, Landover, Md., noon, CBS; FCS Tournament: Mercer at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., ABC; 2024 Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York, 5 p.m., ESPN; IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs. W. Michigan, Montgomery, Ala., 6 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at Pittsburgh, Regional Final, 2 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Stanford at Louisville, Regional Final, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa, 1:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF; Korn Ferry/PGA Tour: The Q-School, Third Round, Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., noon, GOLF; LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla., noon, NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Tampa, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night Main Card: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley (Welterweights), Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2

NBA — In-Season Tournament: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Semifinal, Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; In-Season Tournament: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Semifinal, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Skiing — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped), 2 p.m., NBC

Men’s soccer — English League Championship: Queens Park at Bristol City, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; English League One: Cambridge United at Wrexham AFC, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Sunday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UC San Diego at Idaho, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State vs. Saint Martin’s, noon

Idaho vs. Utah State, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — UC San Diego at Idaho, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Saint Martin’s, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Idaho vs. Utah State, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NFL — Green Bay at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Omaha at Iowa St., 10 a.m., CBSSN; UC San Diego at Idaho, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Saint Martin’s, noon, ESPN+; Idaho vs. Utah State, 1 p.m., ESPN+; NC State at Louisville, 10 a.m., ABC; West Virginia at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, noon, ABC; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Golf — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa, 1:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; Korn Ferry/PGA Tour: The Q-School, Final Round, Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla., 11 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NFL — Kansas City at Cleveland, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Carolina, 10 a.m., FOX; Buffalo at Detroit, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Green Bay at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Skiing — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped), 1 p.m., NBC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea, 11 a.m., USA