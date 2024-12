Sports log

On this day ...

December 15, 1974 — Oakland’s Jim “Catfish” Hunter was ruled a free agent by arbitrator Peter Seitz when A’s owner Charles O. Finley failed to live up to the terms of Hunter’s contract.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UC San Diego at Idaho, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State vs. Saint Martin’s, noon

Idaho vs. Utah State, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — UC San Diego at Idaho, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Saint Martin’s, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Idaho vs. Utah State, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NFL — Green Bay at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Omaha at Iowa St., 10 a.m., CBSSN; UC San Diego at Idaho, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — NC State at Louisville, 10 a.m., ABC; West Virginia at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Washington State vs. Saint Martin’s, noon, ESPN+; Idaho vs. Utah State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, noon, ABC; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Golf — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa, 1:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; Korn Ferry/PGA Tour: The Q-School, Final Round, Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla., 11 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NFL — Kansas City at Cleveland, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Carolina, 10 a.m., FOX; Buffalo at Detroit, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Green Bay at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK