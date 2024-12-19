Sections

SportsDecember 19, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

December 19, 2010 — Philadelphia’s DeSean Jackson returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the Eagles’ 38-31 comeback win at the New York Giants. It was the only game-winning punt-return touchdown in NFL history as the Eagles came back from a 31-10 fourth-quarter deficit. It marked the ninth time in NFL history in which a team trailed by at least 21 points in the fourth quarter and won the game.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at San Diego, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Rogers at Moscow, 5:30 p.m.

Pullman at Cheney, 7 p.m.

Deary at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Kamiah at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Kendrick at Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Orofino at St. Maries, 7 p.m.

Nezperce at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Genesee, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Timberlake at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

Pullman at Cheney, 5:30 p.m.

Rogers at Moscow, 7:30 p.m.

Orofino at Grangeville, 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Genesee, 6 p.m.

Salmon River at Nyssa Holiday Tournament

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Sam Houston vs. Georgia Southern, New Orleans Bowl, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

NHL — Seattle at Chicago, 5:30 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State at San Diego, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

Boys basketball — Rogers at Moscow, 5:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

Girls basketball — Rogers at Moscow, 7:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s college basketball — Washington State at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN+

College football — The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston St., New Orleans, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky., 3:30 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Nebraska, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky., 6 p.m., ESPN

Golf — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius, 12:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

NBA — Oklahoma City at Orlando, 4 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; New York at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

NFL — Denver at L.A. Chargers, 5:15 p.m., PRIME VIDEO

Men’s soccer — UEFA Conference League: HJK Helsinki at Real Betis, noon, CBSSN

Tennis — Next Gen ATP Finals: Round Robin, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Next Gen ATP Finals: Round Robin, 8 a.m., TENNIS; Next Gen ATP Finals: Round Robin, 3 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS

