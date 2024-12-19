Sports log

On this day ...

December 19, 2010 — Philadelphia’s DeSean Jackson returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the Eagles’ 38-31 comeback win at the New York Giants. It was the only game-winning punt-return touchdown in NFL history as the Eagles came back from a 31-10 fourth-quarter deficit. It marked the ninth time in NFL history in which a team trailed by at least 21 points in the fourth quarter and won the game.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at San Diego, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Rogers at Moscow, 5:30 p.m.

Pullman at Cheney, 7 p.m.

Deary at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Kamiah at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Kendrick at Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Orofino at St. Maries, 7 p.m.

Nezperce at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Genesee, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Timberlake at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

Pullman at Cheney, 5:30 p.m.