Sports log

On this day ...

December 22, 2016 — The Vandals’ Matt Linehan threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to help Idaho beat Colorado State 61-50 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It is the third-highest scoring game in bowl history. Idaho (9-4) matched its highest victory total since moving to the FBS in 1996.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Minnesota at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NHL — Seattle at Colorado, 5 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Illinois vs. Missouri, St. Louis, 10 a.m., ESPN; Brown at Kansas, noon, ESPN; Diamond Head Classic: Oregon St. vs. Charleston, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, noon, ESPN2; Diamond Head Classic: Loyola of Chicago vs. Oakland, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, Newark, N.J., 4 p.m., FS1; Diamond Head Classic: Nebraska vs. Murray St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 6 p.m., ESPN; Diamond Head Classic: Charlotte vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Penn St., Championship, Louisville, Ky., noon, ABC

Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 10:30 a.m., NBC