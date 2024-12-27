Sports log

On this day ...

December 27, 1987 — Steve Largent of the Seattle Seahawks became the NFL’s all-time reception leader in the Seahawks’ 41-20 loss to Kansas City. Largent’s six catches gave him 752, surpassing the 750 by San Diego’s Charlie Joiner. Gayle Sierens announcing the game for NBC became the first female play-by-play announcer in NFL history.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Washington State vs. Syracuse, Holiday Bowl, San Diego, Calif., Snapdragon Stadium, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Pomeroy at Dayton, 5:30 p.m.

Logos vs. Liberty, at Greg Larson Memorial Tournament, Freeman, Wash., 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Colfax vs. Naches Valley, at West Valley High School, Spokane, 5 p.m.