Sports log

On this day ...
December 27, 1987 — Steve Largent of the Seattle Seahawks became the NFL’s all-time reception leader in the Seahawks’ 41-20 loss to Kansas City. Largent’s six catches gave him 752, surpassing the 750 by San Diego’s Charlie Joiner. Gayle Sierens announcing the game for NBC became the first female play-by-play announcer in NFL history.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State vs. Syracuse, Holiday Bowl, San Diego, Calif., Snapdragon Stadium, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pomeroy at Dayton, 5:30 p.m.
Logos vs. Liberty, at Greg Larson Memorial Tournament, Freeman, Wash., 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Colfax vs. Naches Valley, at West Valley High School, Spokane, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Washington State vs. Syracuse, Holiday Bowl, 5 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Naches Valley, at West Valley High School, Spokane, 5 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
College football — The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Navy, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 a.m., ESPN; The Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt, Birmingham, Ala., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; The AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Tenn., 4 p.m., ESPN; The DirecTV Holiday Bowl: Syracuse vs. Washington St., San Diego, 5 p.m., FOX; SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Southern Cal vs. Texas A&M, Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NHL — Chicago at Buffalo, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado at Utah, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Arsenal, 12:15 p.m., USA
Tennis — United Cup: China v. Brazil, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: France v. Switzerland, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Australia v. Argentina, 10:30 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: USA v. Canada, 1 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS; United Cup: Greece v. Spain, 3 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS