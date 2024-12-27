Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsDecember 27, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

December 27, 1987 — Steve Largent of the Seattle Seahawks became the NFL’s all-time reception leader in the Seahawks’ 41-20 loss to Kansas City. Largent’s six catches gave him 752, surpassing the 750 by San Diego’s Charlie Joiner. Gayle Sierens announcing the game for NBC became the first female play-by-play announcer in NFL history.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Washington State vs. Syracuse, Holiday Bowl, San Diego, Calif., Snapdragon Stadium, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Pomeroy at Dayton, 5:30 p.m.

Logos vs. Liberty, at Greg Larson Memorial Tournament, Freeman, Wash., 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Colfax vs. Naches Valley, at West Valley High School, Spokane, 5 p.m.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Washington State vs. Syracuse, Holiday Bowl, 5 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); KCLX-AM (1450)

High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Naches Valley, at West Valley High School, Spokane, 5 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

College football — The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Navy, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 a.m., ESPN; The Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt, Birmingham, Ala., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; The AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Tenn., 4 p.m., ESPN; The DirecTV Holiday Bowl: Syracuse vs. Washington St., San Diego, 5 p.m., FOX; SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Southern Cal vs. Texas A&M, Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NHL — Chicago at Buffalo, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado at Utah, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Arsenal, 12:15 p.m., USA

Tennis — United Cup: China v. Brazil, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: France v. Switzerland, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Australia v. Argentina, 10:30 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: USA v. Canada, 1 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS; United Cup: Greece v. Spain, 3 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

Related
SportsDec. 27
WSU ready to face No. 21 Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl
SportsDec. 27
Seahawks keep slim playoff hopes alive by beating Bears
SportsDec. 26
EC Enterprises unveils present for valley
SportsDec. 26
‘Front-row seats to something amazing’: In 2024, the sports ...
Related
Needing help, Seahawks trying to stay in playoff chase
SportsDec. 26
Needing help, Seahawks trying to stay in playoff chase
How the Vandals, Cougs fared in NFL Week 16
SportsDec. 25
How the Vandals, Cougs fared in NFL Week 16
COUGAR NOTES: WSU President Kirk Schulz reportedly ‘dragged feet’ on funding football
SportsDec. 25
COUGAR NOTES: WSU President Kirk Schulz reportedly ‘dragged feet’ on funding football
Caitlin Clark honored as AP Female Athlete of the Year
SportsDec. 25
Caitlin Clark honored as AP Female Athlete of the Year
Ohtani wins 3rd AP Male Athlete of the Year award
SportsDec. 24
Ohtani wins 3rd AP Male Athlete of the Year award
AREA ROUNDUP: Weekly honors for WSU’s Abraham, Idaho’s Mitchell
SportsDec. 24
AREA ROUNDUP: Weekly honors for WSU’s Abraham, Idaho’s Mitchell
Seahawks’ only path to playoffs is to win NFC West, with help from Rams
SportsDec. 24
Seahawks’ only path to playoffs is to win NFC West, with help from Rams
Seahawks' loss to Vikings sends their playoff chances tumbling
SportsDec. 23
Seahawks' loss to Vikings sends their playoff chances tumbling
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy