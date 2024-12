Sports log

High school boys basketball — Colfax at Tri-Cities Prep, 6:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — E. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 a.m., The CW; Coppin St. at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; NC Central at NC A&T, 11 a.m., CBS; Bucknell at Syracuse, 11 a.m., The CW; Mississippi at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Loyola (Md.) at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1; Howard at Hampton, 1 p.m., CBS; UCLA vs. Gonzaga, Los Angeles, 1 p.m., FOX; Utah St. at San Diego St., 3 p.m., FOX; Delaware at St. John’s, 3 p.m., FS1; Washington State at Portland, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — Creighton at St. John’s, 10:30 a.m., FOX; Pepperdine at Washington State, noon, ESPN+; Oregon St. at Gonzaga, 1 p.m., ESPN2

College football — The Wasabi Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. North Carolina, Boston, 8 a.m., ESPN; The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College vs. Nebraska, New York, 9 a.m., ABC; The Isleta New Mexico Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. TCU, Albuquerque, N.M., 11:15 a.m., ESPN; The Pop-Tarts Bowl: Iowa St. vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ABC; The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado St., Tucson, Ariz., 1:15 p.m., The CW; The Go Bowling Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. NC State, Annapolis, Md., 2:45 p.m., ESPN; The Valero Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado, San Antonio, 4:30 p.m., ABC; The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Army, Shreveport, La., 6:15 p.m., ESPN

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1

Men’s lacrosse — NLL: Rochester at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

NFL — L.A. Chargers at New England, 10 a.m., NFLN; Denver at Cincinnati, 1:30 p.m., NFLN; Arizona at L.A. Rams, 5 p.m., NFLN

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Monza at Parma, 6 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — United Cup: Greece v. Spain, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Norway v. Czech Rep.; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Penn at Penn St., 10 a.m., PEACOCK; Northeastern at Northwestern, 10:30 a.m., PEACOCK; Morgan St. at Minnesota, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; NJIT at Washington, noon, PEACOCK

Women’s college basketball — South Florida at Rice, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NFL — N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., FOX; Green Bay at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Atlanta at Washington, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

NHL — Dallas at Chicago, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United, 9:15 a.m., USA; English League Championship: Leeds United at Derby Country, 9:40 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Britain v. Argentina; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS