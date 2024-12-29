Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsDecember 29, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

December 29, 1961 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 60 points against the Los Angeles Lakers at Hershey, Pa., the future site of his 100-point game.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Penn at Penn St., 10 a.m., PEACOCK; Northeastern at Northwestern, 10:30 a.m., PEACOCK; Morgan St. at Minnesota, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; NJIT at Washington, noon, PEACOCK

Women’s college basketball — South Florida at Rice, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NFL — N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., FOX; Green Bay at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Atlanta at Washington, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

NHL — Dallas at Chicago, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United, 9:15 a.m., USA; English League Championship: Leeds United at Derby Country, 9:40 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Britain v. Argentina; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State vs. LMU, at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at Pacific, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Pullman vs. St. George’s, at West Valley High School, 8 p.m.

Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Colfax vs. Rogers, West Valley High School, Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pullman vs. Mt. Spokane, West Valley High School, Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 4 p.m.

Colfax vs. Colville, West Valley High School, Spokane, 3:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, Nashville, Tenn., 11:30 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

NHL — Utah at Seattle, 5 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. LMU, at Spokane, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)

Women’s college basketall — Washington State at Pacific, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school boys basketball — Colfax vs. Rogers, 6:30 p.m., 840-AM (KMAX)

High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Colville, 3:30 p.m., 840-AM (KMAX)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Cincinnati at Kansas St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Oakland at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa St. at Colorado, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Washington State vs. LMU, at Spokane, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+; Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Pacific, 6 p.m., ESPN+

College football — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, Nashville, Tenn., 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, noon, USA

Tennis — United Cup: Group Stage TBD; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Group Stage TBD; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS

Related
SportsDec. 29
WSU hires Rogers as 35th football coach
SportsDec. 29
Wazzu men open WCC play with dominant win in Portland
SportsDec. 29
Dailey leads No. 22 UCLA Bruins over 14th-ranked Gonzaga
SportsDec. 29
Wynott wins one last award for ’24
Related
LOOKING BACK AT SPORTS IN 2024
SportsDec. 29
LOOKING BACK AT SPORTS IN 2024
Shorthanded Cougars impress in Holiday Bowl loss to No. 21 Syracuse
SportsDec. 28
Shorthanded Cougars impress in Holiday Bowl loss to No. 21 Syracuse
AREA ROUNDUP: Vandals make Linehan OC hire official
SportsDec. 28
AREA ROUNDUP: Vandals make Linehan OC hire official
ANALYSIS: Seahawks’ defense dominated in low-scoring win over Bears
SportsDec. 28
ANALYSIS: Seahawks’ defense dominated in low-scoring win over Bears
WSU ready to face No. 21 Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl
SportsDec. 27
WSU ready to face No. 21 Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl
Seahawks keep slim playoff hopes alive by beating Bears
SportsDec. 27
Seahawks keep slim playoff hopes alive by beating Bears
EC Enterprises unveils present for valley
SportsDec. 26
EC Enterprises unveils present for valley
‘Front-row seats to something amazing’: In 2024, the sports world, again, had many unforgettable moments
SportsDec. 26
‘Front-row seats to something amazing’: In 2024, the sports world, again, had many unforgettable moments
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy