Sports log

On this day ...
December 29, 1961 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 60 points against the Los Angeles Lakers at Hershey, Pa., the future site of his 100-point game.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Penn at Penn St., 10 a.m., PEACOCK; Northeastern at Northwestern, 10:30 a.m., PEACOCK; Morgan St. at Minnesota, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; NJIT at Washington, noon, PEACOCK
Women’s college basketball — South Florida at Rice, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1
NFL — N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., FOX; Green Bay at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Atlanta at Washington, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK
NHL — Dallas at Chicago, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United, 9:15 a.m., USA; English League Championship: Leeds United at Derby Country, 9:40 a.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Britain v. Argentina; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. LMU, at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Pacific, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pullman vs. St. George’s, at West Valley High School, 8 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Colfax vs. Rogers, West Valley High School, Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman vs. Mt. Spokane, West Valley High School, Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 4 p.m.
Colfax vs. Colville, West Valley High School, Spokane, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, Nashville, Tenn., 11:30 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
NHL — Utah at Seattle, 5 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)
Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. LMU, at Spokane, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
Women’s college basketall — Washington State at Pacific, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school boys basketball — Colfax vs. Rogers, 6:30 p.m., 840-AM (KMAX)
High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Colville, 3:30 p.m., 840-AM (KMAX)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Cincinnati at Kansas St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Oakland at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa St. at Colorado, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Washington State vs. LMU, at Spokane, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+; Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Pacific, 6 p.m., ESPN+
College football — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, Nashville, Tenn., 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, noon, USA
Tennis — United Cup: Group Stage TBD; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Group Stage TBD; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS