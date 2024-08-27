Sections
SportsDecember 31, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

December 31, 1961 — Paul Hornung, on leave from the Army, scored 19 points to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 37-0 win over the New York Giants for their seventh NFL championship. Green Bay’s Bart Starr threw three touchdown passes in the first title game ever played in Green Bay.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Asotin at Colton, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Asotin at Colton, 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Tampa, Fla., 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: South Carolina vs. Illinois, Orlando, Fla., noon, KRPL-AM (1400); The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Penn St. vs. Boise St., CFP Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz., 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — NC State at Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Wake Forest at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Xavier, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Arizona St. at BYU, 1 p.m., ESPN2; St. John’s at Creighton, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; Marquette at Providence, 3 p.m., FS1

College football — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Tampa, Fla., 9 a.m., ESPN; The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Louisville vs. Washington, El Paso, Texas, 11 a.m., CBS; The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: South Carolina vs. Illinois, Orlando, Fla., noon, ABC; The Kinder’s Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. LSU, Houston, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Penn St. vs. Boise St., CFP Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz., 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

NHL — Winter Classic: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Chicago, 2 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Tennis — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

