Sports log

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Tampa, Fla., 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: South Carolina vs. Illinois, Orlando, Fla., noon, KRPL-AM (1400); The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Penn St. vs. Boise St., CFP Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz., 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — NC State at Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Wake Forest at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Xavier, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Arizona St. at BYU, 1 p.m., ESPN2; St. John’s at Creighton, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; Marquette at Providence, 3 p.m., FS1

College football — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Tampa, Fla., 9 a.m., ESPN; The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Louisville vs. Washington, El Paso, Texas, 11 a.m., CBS; The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: South Carolina vs. Illinois, Orlando, Fla., noon, ABC; The Kinder’s Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. LSU, Houston, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Penn St. vs. Boise St., CFP Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz., 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

NHL — Winter Classic: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Chicago, 2 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Tennis — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS