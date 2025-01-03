Sports log

Avista Holiday Tournament, P1FCU Activity Center — Moscow vs. Pendleton, losers’ bracket, 9 a.m.; Lakeland vs. Shelton, losers’ bracket, noon; Clarkston vs. Colfax, semifinals, 3 p.m.; Grangeville vs. Lewiston, semifinals, 6 p.m.

Lakeside at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch at Rollie Lane Wrestling Tournament, Columbia High School, Nampa, all day

Pullman at Pacific Northwest Classic, University High School, Spokane Valley, 2:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school boys basketball — Avista Holiday Tournament: Lewiston vs. McCall-Donnelly, losers’ bracket, 1:30 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Avista Holiday Tournament: Clarkston vs. Colfax, semifinals, 4:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7), KCLX-AM (1450)*; Avista Holiday Tournament: Moscow vs. Bonners Ferry, semifinals, 7:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)*; Lakeside at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

High school girls basketball — Avista Holiday Tournament: Moscow vs. Pendleton, losers’ bracket, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)*; Avista Holiday Tournament: Clarkston vs. Colfax, semifinals, 3 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7), KCLX-AM (1450)*; Avista Holiday Tournament: Grangeville vs. Lewiston, semifinals, 6 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Lakeside at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

*These stations have not been confirmed but are assumed to be broadcasting the games for the second straight day.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Akron at Bowling Green, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Wichita St. at Temple, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., FS1; Xavier at Georgetown, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m., FOX; Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Creighton at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1; Nevada at New Mexico, 8 p.m, FS1

College football — The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. Texas St., Dallas, 1 p.m., ESPN; The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C., 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Second Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 3 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Tennis — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals, 3 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals, 3 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS