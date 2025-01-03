Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsJanuary 3, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 3, 1995 — Nebraska, the fourth team to finish 13-0 in Division I-A football history, won its first national football title since 1971 as the Cornhuskers were the overwhelming choice in The Associated Press poll.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Multnomah, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Multnomah, noon

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Avista Holiday Tournament, P1FCU Activity Center — Kendrick vs. Pendleton, losers’ bracket, 10:30 a.m.; Lewiston vs. McCall-Donnelly, losers’ bracket, 1:30 p.m.; Clarkston vs. Colfax, semifinals, 4:30 p.m.; Moscow vs. Bonners Ferry, semifinals, 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai/Logos Christmas Tournament, at Lapwai — Lapwai vs. St. John Bosco, 5 p.m.; Logos vs. Salmon, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeside at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Oakesdale at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.

Orofino at Potlatch, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASTEKBALL

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Avista Holiday Tournament, P1FCU Activity Center — Moscow vs. Pendleton, losers’ bracket, 9 a.m.; Lakeland vs. Shelton, losers’ bracket, noon; Clarkston vs. Colfax, semifinals, 3 p.m.; Grangeville vs. Lewiston, semifinals, 6 p.m.

Lakeside at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch at Rollie Lane Wrestling Tournament, Columbia High School, Nampa, all day

Pullman at Pacific Northwest Classic, University High School, Spokane Valley, 2:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school boys basketball — Avista Holiday Tournament: Lewiston vs. McCall-Donnelly, losers’ bracket, 1:30 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Avista Holiday Tournament: Clarkston vs. Colfax, semifinals, 4:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7), KCLX-AM (1450)*; Avista Holiday Tournament: Moscow vs. Bonners Ferry, semifinals, 7:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)*; Lakeside at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

High school girls basketball — Avista Holiday Tournament: Moscow vs. Pendleton, losers’ bracket, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)*; Avista Holiday Tournament: Clarkston vs. Colfax, semifinals, 3 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7), KCLX-AM (1450)*; Avista Holiday Tournament: Grangeville vs. Lewiston, semifinals, 6 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Lakeside at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

*These stations have not been confirmed but are assumed to be broadcasting the games for the second straight day.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Akron at Bowling Green, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Wichita St. at Temple, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., FS1; Xavier at Georgetown, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m., FOX; Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Creighton at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1; Nevada at New Mexico, 8 p.m, FS1

College football — The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. Texas St., Dallas, 1 p.m., ESPN; The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C., 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Second Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 3 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Tennis — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals, 3 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals, 3 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

Related
SportsJan. 3
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry i...
SportsJan. 3
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys ad...
SportsJan. 3
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
SportsJan. 2
12th annual Avista Holiday Tournament begins today
Related
Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants
SportsJan. 2
Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants
Prep Athlete of the Week: Royce Fisher
SportsJan. 2
Prep Athlete of the Week: Royce Fisher
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
SportsJan. 2
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
No. 6 Ohio State routs No. 1 Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl
SportsJan. 2
No. 6 Ohio State routs No. 1 Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl
Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal postponed after deadly truck attack in New Orleans
SportsJan. 2
Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal postponed after deadly truck attack in New Orleans
Looking back at the top sports stories of 2024
SportsJan. 1
Looking back at the top sports stories of 2024
How they fared in the NFL Week 17
SportsJan. 1
How they fared in the NFL Week 17
Penn State slows Jeanty, beats Boise State in Fiesta Bowl
SportsJan. 1
Penn State slows Jeanty, beats Boise State in Fiesta Bowl
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy