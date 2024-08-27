Sports log

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Oregon State at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — Avista Holiday Tournament: Kendrick vs. Lewiston, 8:30 a.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Avista Holiday Tournament: Grangeville vs. Moscow, 11:30 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Avista Holiday Tournament: Clarkston vs. Bonners Ferry, championship, 2 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7)

High school girls basketball — Avista Holiday Tournament: Moscow vs. Lewiston, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Avista Holiday Tournament: Clarkston vs. Grangeville, championship, 4 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7)

NHL — Edmonton at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Florida at Kentucky, 8 a.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., CBS; Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 9 a.m., CBSSN; NC State at Wake Forest, 9 a.m., The CW; DePaul at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; Dayton at George Washington, 9 a.m., USA; Arkansas at Tennessee, 10 a.m., ESPN; Baylor at Iowa St., 11 a.m., CBS; VCU at Loyola of Chicago, 11 a.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FOX; Butler at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1; George Mason at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., USA; Duke at SMU, 11:15 a.m., The CW; Arizona at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; San Diego St. at Boise St., 1 p.m., CBS; Kansas St. at TCU, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Vanderbilt at LSU, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN+; MTSU at Liberty, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Francisco at Washington St., 4 p.m., ESPN+; Missouri St. at Bradley, 5 p .m., CBSSN; Michigan at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., FOX; California at Clemson, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; Gonzaga at LMU, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — UCLA at Indiana, 9 a.m., FOX; Oregon State at Washington State, noon, ESPN+; Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS1

College football — The Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resort: Buffalo vs. Liberty, Nassau, Bahamas, 8 a.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Third Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Sentry, Third Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 3 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NFL — Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN; Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:05 p.m., ABC/ESPN

NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 9 a.m., ABC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 4:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Empoli at Venezia, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Everton at AFC Bournemouth, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Tennis — United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Auckland-WTA Singles Final, 4 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals, 10:30 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., KMAX (840); Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — FAU at Eastern Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at UConn, 11 a.m, NBC; Murray St. at Drake, noon, ESPN2; Maryland at Oregon, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; North Texas at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Women’s college basketball — Davidson at Saint Louis, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN; Buffalo at Kent St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Clemson, 11 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at Tennessee, noon, ESPN; Utah at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Division III Tournament: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Championship, Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college gymnastics — Michigan at Denver, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 3 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NFL — Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m., CBS; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., FOX; Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Minnesota at Detroit, 5:15 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, noon, ABC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Fulham, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., NBC

Tennis — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS