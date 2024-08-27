Sections
SportsJanuary 4, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 4, 1970 — The Minnesota Vikings become the first expansion team to win the NFL title by beating the Cleveland Browns 27-7 in 8-degree temperatures in Bloomington, Minn.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington State, 4 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State, noon

Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Avista Holiday Tournament, P1FCU Activity Center — Kendrick vs. Lewiston, 8:30 a.m.; Grangeville vs. Moscow, 11:30 a.m.; Clarkston vs. Bonners Ferry, championship, 2:30 p.m.

Lapwai/Logos Christmas Tournament, at Logos — Logos vs. Lapwai, 12:30 p.m.; St. John Bosco vs. Salmon, 2 p.m.

Asotin at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.

Genesee at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASTEKBALL

Avista Holiday Tournament, P1FCU Activity Center — Moscow vs. Lewiston, 1 p.m.; Clarkston vs. Grangeville, championship, 4 p.m.

Asotin at River View, 5 p.m.

Genesee at Pomeroy, 3:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch at Rollie Lane Wrestling Tournament, Columbia High School, Nampa, all day

Pullman at Pacific Northwest Classic, University High School, Spokane Valley, all day

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); San Francisco at Washington State, 4 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Oregon State at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — Avista Holiday Tournament: Kendrick vs. Lewiston, 8:30 a.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Avista Holiday Tournament: Grangeville vs. Moscow, 11:30 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Avista Holiday Tournament: Clarkston vs. Bonners Ferry, championship, 2 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7)

High school girls basketball — Avista Holiday Tournament: Moscow vs. Lewiston, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Avista Holiday Tournament: Clarkston vs. Grangeville, championship, 4 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7)

NHL — Edmonton at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Florida at Kentucky, 8 a.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., CBS; Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 9 a.m., CBSSN; NC State at Wake Forest, 9 a.m., The CW; DePaul at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; Dayton at George Washington, 9 a.m., USA; Arkansas at Tennessee, 10 a.m., ESPN; Baylor at Iowa St., 11 a.m., CBS; VCU at Loyola of Chicago, 11 a.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FOX; Butler at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1; George Mason at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., USA; Duke at SMU, 11:15 a.m., The CW; Arizona at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; San Diego St. at Boise St., 1 p.m., CBS; Kansas St. at TCU, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Vanderbilt at LSU, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN+; MTSU at Liberty, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Francisco at Washington St., 4 p.m., ESPN+; Missouri St. at Bradley, 5 p .m., CBSSN; Michigan at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., FOX; California at Clemson, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; Gonzaga at LMU, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — UCLA at Indiana, 9 a.m., FOX; Oregon State at Washington State, noon, ESPN+; Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS1

College football — The Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resort: Buffalo vs. Liberty, Nassau, Bahamas, 8 a.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Third Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Sentry, Third Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 3 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NFL — Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN; Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:05 p.m., ABC/ESPN

NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 9 a.m., ABC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 4:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Empoli at Venezia, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Everton at AFC Bournemouth, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Tennis — United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Auckland-WTA Singles Final, 4 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals, 10:30 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., KMAX (840); Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — FAU at Eastern Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at UConn, 11 a.m, NBC; Murray St. at Drake, noon, ESPN2; Maryland at Oregon, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; North Texas at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Women’s college basketball — Davidson at Saint Louis, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN; Buffalo at Kent St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Clemson, 11 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at Tennessee, noon, ESPN; Utah at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Division III Tournament: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Championship, Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college gymnastics — Michigan at Denver, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 3 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NFL — Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m., CBS; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., FOX; Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Minnesota at Detroit, 5:15 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, noon, ABC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Fulham, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., NBC

Tennis — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

