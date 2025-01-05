Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsJanuary 5, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 5, 1996 — Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula announced his retirement as the winningest NFL coach of all-time.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., KMAX (840); Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — FAU at Eastern Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at UConn, 11 a.m, NBC; Murray St. at Drake, noon, ESPN2; Maryland at Oregon, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; North Texas at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Women’s college basketball — Davidson at Saint Louis, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN; Buffalo at Kent St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Clemson, 11 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at Tennessee, noon, ESPN; Utah at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Division III Tournament: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Championship, Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college gymnastics — Michigan at Denver, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 3 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NFL — Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m., CBS; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., FOX; Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Minnesota at Detroit, 5:15 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, noon, ABC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Fulham, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., NBC

Tennis — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Monday

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Prairie at Orofino, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASTEKBALL

Orofino at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Kamiah JV at Highland, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NHL — New Jersey at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — South Florida at Wichita St., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Rutgers, 4 p.m., FS1; TCU at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton, noon, USA

Related
SportsJan. 5
Bantams defend Avista title against Bulldogs
SportsJan. 5
Bonners Ferry leaves no doubt in Avista tourney boys final w...
SportsJan. 5
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
SportsJan. 5
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in W...
Related
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
SportsJan. 5, 2001
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
SportsJan. 4, 2001
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
SportsJan. 4, 2001
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
SportsJan. 4, 2001
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
AREA ROUNDUP: Grangeville girls best Bengals, set Avista final rematch with Clarkston
SportsJan. 4, 2001
AREA ROUNDUP: Grangeville girls best Bengals, set Avista final rematch with Clarkston
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry in Avista Holiday Tournament battle of unbeatens
SportsJan. 3, 2001
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry in Avista Holiday Tournament battle of unbeatens
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
SportsJan. 3, 2001
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
SportsJan. 3, 2001
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy