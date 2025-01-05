Sports log

On this day ...
January 5, 1996 — Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula announced his retirement as the winningest NFL coach of all-time.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., KMAX (840); Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — FAU at Eastern Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at UConn, 11 a.m, NBC; Murray St. at Drake, noon, ESPN2; Maryland at Oregon, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; North Texas at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Women’s college basketball — Davidson at Saint Louis, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN; Buffalo at Kent St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Clemson, 11 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at Tennessee, noon, ESPN; Utah at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
College football — Division III Tournament: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Championship, Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college gymnastics — Michigan at Denver, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1
NFL — Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m., CBS; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., FOX; Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Minnesota at Detroit, 5:15 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, noon, ABC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Fulham, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., NBC
Tennis — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Prairie at Orofino, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASTEKBALL
Orofino at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Kamiah JV at Highland, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NHL — New Jersey at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — South Florida at Wichita St., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Rutgers, 4 p.m., FS1; TCU at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton, noon, USA