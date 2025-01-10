Sections
January 10, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 10, 1986 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers scored his 34,000th career point during a 124-102 win over Indiana Pacers. He was the only NBA player to reach the milestone at that time and finished his career with 38,387.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

North Central at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Colton at Oakesdale, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

Waitsburg at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Valley at Salmon River, 6:30 p.m.

Timberline at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.

Kellogg at Grangeville, 7 p.m.

SJEL at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASTEKBALL

North Central at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

West Valley at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.

Colton at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.

Highland at Deary, 6 p.m.

Waitsburg at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.

Kellogg at Grangeville, 7 p.m.

Logos at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Kendrick at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Garden Valley at Salmon River, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch at River City Duals, Post Falls 11 a.m.

Lapwai at Grangeville Dual Tourney

Potlatch girls at JayBird, Nampa

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Men’s college basketball — Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — North Central at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

High school girls basketball — North Central at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); West Valley at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Kent St. at Buffalo, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Minnesota at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 5 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Maryland, 5 p.m., FOX

College football — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Men’s college hockey — N. Dakota at Arizona St., 7 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, 4 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: Team Cup - Day 2, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 8 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: Al Shabab at Al Ahli SFC, 8:45 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Finals, 5 p.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Finals, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

