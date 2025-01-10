Sports log

On this day ...
January 10, 1986 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers scored his 34,000th career point during a 124-102 win over Indiana Pacers. He was the only NBA player to reach the milestone at that time and finished his career with 38,387.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
North Central at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Colton at Oakesdale, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Waitsburg at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.
Garden Valley at Salmon River, 6:30 p.m.
Timberline at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Kellogg at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
SJEL at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASTEKBALL
North Central at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
West Valley at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Colton at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.
Highland at Deary, 6 p.m.
Waitsburg at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.
Kellogg at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
Logos at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Kendrick at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Garden Valley at Salmon River, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch at River City Duals, Post Falls 11 a.m.
Lapwai at Grangeville Dual Tourney
Potlatch girls at JayBird, Nampa
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Men’s college basketball — Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school boys basketball — North Central at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)
High school girls basketball — North Central at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); West Valley at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Kent St. at Buffalo, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Minnesota at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 5 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Maryland, 5 p.m., FOX
College football — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Texas, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Men’s college hockey — N. Dakota at Arizona St., 7 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, 4 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: Team Cup - Day 2, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 8 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: Al Shabab at Al Ahli SFC, 8:45 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Finals, 5 p.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Finals, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS