SportsJanuary 11, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 11, 1987 — Denver’s John Elway led the Broncos to a 23-20 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC Championship. Elway capped a 15-play, 98-yard march with a 5-yard TD pass to Mark Jackson to tie the game with 37 seconds remaining. Rich Karlis kicked a 33-yard field goal in overtime to give Denver the win.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Portland State, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga at Washington State, noon

Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UC Davis at Washington State, 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Freeman at Asotin, 5 p.m.

Colton at Waitsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Dayton, 5:30 p.m.

Genesee at Nezperce, 4:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Cascade, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.

LRS at Colfax, 6 p.m.

Grangeville at Timberlake, 2 p.m.

Kamiah at Logos, 2:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Kendrick, 2:30 p.m.

Kellogg at Orofino, 5:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at Tekoa-Rosalia, 5:30 p.m.

Potlatch at Prairie, 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASTEKBALL

Moscow at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

Freeman at Asotin, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Clearwater Valley, 3 p.m.

LRS at Colfax, 4:30 p.m.

Colton at Waitsburg, 4 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Dayton, 4 p.m.

Genesee at Nezperce, 2:30 p.m.

Kellogg at Orofino, 4 p.m.

Pomeroy at Tekoa-Rosalia, 4 p.m.

Salmon River at Cascade, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch at River City Duals, Post Falls, 7 a.m.

Pomeroy at NWC Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Colfax at Warden, 10 a.m.

Colfax girls at Connell, 10 a.m.

Lapwai at Grangeville Dual Tourney

Potlatch girls at JayBird Tourney, Nampa

SPORTS ON RADIO

NHL — Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Portland State, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); KCLX-AM (1450); Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Gonzaga at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — LRS at Colfax, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

High school girls basketball — LRS at Colfax, 4:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Moscow at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — AMA Supercross Series: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif., 5 p.m., USA

Men’s college bsaketball — Notre Dame at Duke, 9 a.m., ESPN; Louisville at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Creighton at Butler, 9 a.m., FOX; San Diego St. at New Mexico, 10 a.m., CBS; Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN; BYU at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2; UConn at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FOX; Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s, noon, CBSSN; Syracuse at Boston College, noon, The CW; Florida at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Georgia Tech at SMU, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1; Seton Hall at Providence, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Idaho at Portland State, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Wake Forest at Miami, 2:15 p.m., The CW; Tennessee at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Villanova at St. John’s, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Alabama at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., ESPN; Indiana at Iowa, 5 p.m., FOX; Boise St. at Utah St., 6 p.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+; UCF at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Gonzaga at Washington State, noon, ESPN+; Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN+

College football — The Hula Bowl: Aina vs. Kai, Orlando, Fla., 9 a.m., CBSSN

College gymnastics — The Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: Session II, Oklahoma City, 1 p.m., ABC; The Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: Session III, Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, 3 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: Team Cup - Final Day, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 10:30 p.m., GOLF

High school football — The 2025 U.S. Navy All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio, 10 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2

NFL — AFC Playoffs - Wild Card Round: L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1:30 p.m., CBS; AFC Playoffs - Wild Card Round: Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5 p.m., PRIME VIDEO

NHL — Boston at Florida, 10 a.m., ABC

Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Chicago, 9 a.m., CBS

Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Orobah, 5:30 a.m., FS2; Serie A: Atalanta at Udinese, 6 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday

SPORTS ON RADIO

NHL — Seattle at Detroit, noon, KRPL-AM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — ABB FIA Formula-E: The Hankook Mexico City E-Prix - Round 2, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez, Mexico City, 1:30 p.m., CBS

Men’s college basketball — Michigan St. at Northwestern, 9 a.m., FOX; UAB at FAU, 2 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — George Mason at Rhode Island, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Texas at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN; Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at Clemson, 11 a.m., The CW; NC State at Stanford, noon, ESPN; Indiana at Iowa, noon, PEACOCK; UNLV at New Mexico, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Texas A&M at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, First Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, 3 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NFL — AFC Playoffs - Wild Card Round: Denver at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; NFC Playoffs - Wild Card Round: Green Bay at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m., FOX; NFC Playoffs - Wild Card Round: Washington at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — The Spain Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m., ABC

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, midnight, ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, 6 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, 4 p.m., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, 8 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, midnight (Monday), ESPN2

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m., FS1

