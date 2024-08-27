Sections
SportsJanuary 12, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 12, 2013 — Colin Kaepernick rushed for a quarterback playoff-record 181 yards and two touchdowns and threw two scoring passes to Michael Crabtree in San Francisco’s 45-31 win over Green Bay.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

NHL — Seattle at Detroit, noon, KRPL-AM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — ABB FIA Formula-E: The Hankook Mexico City E-Prix - Round 2, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez, Mexico City, 1:30 p.m., CBS

Men’s college basketball — Michigan St. at Northwestern, 9 a.m., FOX; UAB at FAU, 2 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — George Mason at Rhode Island, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Texas at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN; Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at Clemson, 11 a.m., The CW; NC State at Stanford, noon, ESPN; Indiana at Iowa, noon, PEACOCK; UNLV at New Mexico, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Texas A&M at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, First Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, 3 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NFL — AFC Playoffs - Wild Card Round: Denver at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; NFC Playoffs - Wild Card Round: Green Bay at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m., FOX; NFC Playoffs - Wild Card Round: Washington at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — The Spain Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 10:30 a.m., ABC

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, 6 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, 4 p.m., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m., FS1

Monday

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Asotin at Upper Columbia Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Nezperce, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASTEKBALL

Asotin at Upper Columbia Academy, 7 p.m.

Logos at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Nezperce, 5 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — UCLA at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m., FS1; American U. at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m., CBSSN; Campbell at Elon, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — American U. at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m., CBSSN

NFL — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 5 p.m., ABC/ESPN

