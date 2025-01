Sports log

Lapwai at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Logos at Troy, 6 p.m.

Orofino at Nezperce, 6 p.m.

Salmon River at Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NHL — Seattle at Winnipeg, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Men’s college basketball — Washington State at San Diego, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State at San Francisco, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school boys basketball — Moscow at Bonners Ferry, 6:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Hofstra at Towson, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Memphis at Temple, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Minnesota, 4 p.m., FS1; UTEP at Liberty, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Rutgers at Nebraska, 6 p.m., FS1; Washington State at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN+; Gonzaga at Oregon St., 8 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — Illinois at Indiana, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., PEACOCK; Washington State at San Francisco, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Golf — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 a.m., ESPN2; PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii, 4 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11:30 p.m., GOLF

NBA — Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Houston at Sacramento, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

NHL — Detroit at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Edmonton at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Hilal, 6:50 a.m., FS2; Saudi Pro League: Al Raed at Al Ittihad, 8:45 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United, noon, USA

Women’s soccer — The Italian Cup: Sassuolo at Inter Milan, Quarterfinal, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, 7 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, 6 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, midnight (Friday), ESPN2