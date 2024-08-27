Sports log

On this day ...
January 19, 1972 — Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the youngest player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame at 36. Yogi Berra and Early Wynn were also elected.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State vs. Michigan State, in Spokane, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Illinois at Michigan St., 9 a.m., CBS; La Salle at UMass, 11 a.m., USA; Memphis at Charlotte, noon, ESPN2; TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Rhode Island at Duquesne, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at Indiana, 9 a.m., NBC; Iowa St. at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FOX; Stanford at Duke, 10 a.m., ESPN2; VCU at Richmond, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Virginia at NC State, 11 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at South Carolina, noon, ESPN; Wyoming at UNLV, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 7 a.m., ESPN2; Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF
High school boys basketball — Utah Prep (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPN2
High school girls basketball — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 2 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1
NFL — NFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, noon, NBC/PEACOCK; AFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, 3:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Ipswich Town, 8:30 a.m., USA
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 4 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, midnight (Monday), ESPN
Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Atlanta, 3 p.m., FS1
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Montana, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Orofino at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie at Grangeville, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Montana, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
NHL — Buffalo at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Hofstra at Drexel, noon, CBSSN; Fresno St. at New Mexico, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Georgetown at Villanova, 3 p.m., FS1; Rutgers at Penn St., 3:30 p.m., PEACOCK; Bucknell at Colgate, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Hampton at NC A&T, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball — Toledo at Ball St., 8 a.m., CBSSN; Baylor at UCLA, noon, FOX; Texas at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., FOX
College football — CFP National Championship: Ohio St. vs. Notre Dame, Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas, 11 a.m., GOLF
NBA — Minnesota at Memphis, 11:30 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; Boston at Golden State, 2 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers at Chelsea, noon, USA
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 8 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, midnight (Tuesday), ESPN2