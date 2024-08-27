Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsJanuary 19, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 19, 1972 — Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the youngest player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame at 36. Yogi Berra and Early Wynn were also elected.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State vs. Michigan State, in Spokane, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Illinois at Michigan St., 9 a.m., CBS; La Salle at UMass, 11 a.m., USA; Memphis at Charlotte, noon, ESPN2; TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Rhode Island at Duquesne, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at Indiana, 9 a.m., NBC; Iowa St. at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FOX; Stanford at Duke, 10 a.m., ESPN2; VCU at Richmond, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Virginia at NC State, 11 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at South Carolina, noon, ESPN; Wyoming at UNLV, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 7 a.m., ESPN2; Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF

High school boys basketball — Utah Prep (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPN2

High school girls basketball — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 2 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NFL — NFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, noon, NBC/PEACOCK; AFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, 3:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Ipswich Town, 8:30 a.m., USA

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 4 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, midnight (Monday), ESPN

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Atlanta, 3 p.m., FS1

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Idaho at Montana, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Orofino at Nezperce, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie at Grangeville, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Montana, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NHL — Buffalo at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Hofstra at Drexel, noon, CBSSN; Fresno St. at New Mexico, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Georgetown at Villanova, 3 p.m., FS1; Rutgers at Penn St., 3:30 p.m., PEACOCK; Bucknell at Colgate, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Hampton at NC A&T, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — Toledo at Ball St., 8 a.m., CBSSN; Baylor at UCLA, noon, FOX; Texas at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., FOX

College football — CFP National Championship: Ohio St. vs. Notre Dame, Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Golf — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas, 11 a.m., GOLF

NBA — Minnesota at Memphis, 11:30 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; Boston at Golden State, 2 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers at Chelsea, noon, USA

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 8 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, midnight (Tuesday), ESPN2

Related
SportsJan. 19
Bengals are kings and queens of the jungle in home wrestling...
SportsJan. 19
Vandals sweep Eagles in home hoops doubleheader
SportsJan. 19
PREP ROUNDUP: Moscow Bears bag fourth straight girls basketb...
SportsJan. 19
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Calmese has fourth straight 20-plus point d...
Related
Straka surges to 4-shot lead, Dahmen misses cut at American Express
SportsJan. 19
Straka surges to 4-shot lead, Dahmen misses cut at American Express
Bengals send 9 to semis at Clearwater Classic
SportsJan. 18
Bengals send 9 to semis at Clearwater Classic
AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman’s Kwon scores 42 to boost Hounds
SportsJan. 18
AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman’s Kwon scores 42 to boost Hounds
Charley Hoffman, Rico Hoey charge into the lead midway through The American Express
SportsJan. 18
Charley Hoffman, Rico Hoey charge into the lead midway through The American Express
38th edition of Clearwater Classic wrestling hits the mats today
SportsJan. 17
38th edition of Clearwater Classic wrestling hits the mats today
Poston grabs 1-shot lead, Dahmen in the mix among usual low scores at The American Express
SportsJan. 17
Poston grabs 1-shot lead, Dahmen in the mix among usual low scores at The American Express
AREA ROUNDUP: Pirates poach Wildcats in Whitepine League girls basketball
SportsJan. 17
AREA ROUNDUP: Pirates poach Wildcats in Whitepine League girls basketball
‘I didn’t believe in myself:’ How Payne became a go-to scorer for UI
SportsJan. 17
‘I didn’t believe in myself:’ How Payne became a go-to scorer for UI
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy