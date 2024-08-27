Sports log

On this day ...

January 19, 1972 — Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the youngest player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame at 36. Yogi Berra and Early Wynn were also elected.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State vs. Michigan State, in Spokane, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Illinois at Michigan St., 9 a.m., CBS; La Salle at UMass, 11 a.m., USA; Memphis at Charlotte, noon, ESPN2; TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Rhode Island at Duquesne, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at Indiana, 9 a.m., NBC; Iowa St. at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FOX; Stanford at Duke, 10 a.m., ESPN2; VCU at Richmond, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Virginia at NC State, 11 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at South Carolina, noon, ESPN; Wyoming at UNLV, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 7 a.m., ESPN2; Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF

High school boys basketball — Utah Prep (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPN2

High school girls basketball — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 2 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NFL — NFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, noon, NBC/PEACOCK; AFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, 3:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Ipswich Town, 8:30 a.m., USA

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 4 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, midnight (Monday), ESPN

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Atlanta, 3 p.m., FS1

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL