SportsJanuary 23, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 23, 2015 — Klay Thompson — a former Washington State star — set an NBA record for the most points in a quarter with a 37-point third period that powered the Golden State Warriors to a 126-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Thompson made all 13 shots and finished with a career-high 52 points.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Washington State at Santa Clara, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Portland at Washington State, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Asotin at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Genesee at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Greenleaf Friends, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.

Freeman at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.

Kendrick at Logos, 7:30 p.m.

Potlatch at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lakeland at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Asotin at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Freeman at Colfax, 6 p.m.

Genesee at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.

Timberlake at Grangeville, 7 p.m.

Salmon River at Greenleaf Friends, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Asotin, Lapwai at Lewiston JV, 5 p.m.

Clarstkon, Colfax at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at Santa Clara, 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Portland at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school boys basketball — Freeman at Colfax, 7:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

High school girls basketball — Freeman at Colfax, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Lakeland at Moscow, 7 p.m., listentothegame.com

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Hampton at William & Mary, 2 p.m., CBSSN; W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Wichita St. at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN2; San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m., CBSSN; Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1; Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m., ESPN+; Washington St. at Santa Clara, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — UCLA at Rutgers, 4 p.m., FS1; Tennessee at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPN; Idaho at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN+; Portland at Washington State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Figure skating — U.S. Championships: Pairs’ Short, Wichita, Kan., 4 p.m., USA; U.S. Championships: Women’s Short, Wichita, Kan., 6 p.m., USA

Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, noon, GOLF; DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates, 12:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NBA — Miami at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Boston at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men’s soccer — UEFA Europa League: Olympiacos at Porto, 9:40 a.m., CBSSN; UEFA Europa League: Real Sociedad at Lazio, noon, CBSSN

Tennis — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, 12:30 a.m., (Friday), ESPN

