Sports log

On this day ...
January 24, 2012 — Playing his 1,000th match, four-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer advanced to his ninth straight semifinal at Melbourne Park with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win over Juan Martin del Potro. Federer was the seventh man to reach the 1,000 match milestone.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at UC Riverside, all day
Lewis-Clark State at Boise State, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at, Idaho hosts Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open, Moscow, all day
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Sandpoint at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Dayton at Colton, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino at Priest River, 6 p.m.
Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sandpoint at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.
Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Colton, 6 p.m.
Kootenai at Deary, 6 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.
Highland at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Priest River, 4 p.m.
Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Moscow girls at Othello Lady Husky Invite
Lapwai at, Clearwater Valley hosts Clearwater Valley North/South Duals
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school boys basketball — Sandpoint at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Pullman at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7), KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)
High school girls basketball — Sandpoint at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m. KVTY-FM (105.1); Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7), KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Mist, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla., 5:15 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
Men’s college basketball — Toledo at Bowling Green, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Villanova at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Purdue, 5 p.m., FOX; Penn St. at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Washington, 8 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — LSU at South Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN
Women’s gymnastics — Oregon St. at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college hockey — St. Cloud St. at Omaha, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Figure skating — U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, Wichita, Kan., 3 p.m., USA; U.S. Championships: Women’s Free, Wichita, Kan., 5 p.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, noon, GOLF; PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 2 p.m., CBS; DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates, 12:30 a.m., (Saturday), GOLF
High school boys basketball — Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Columbus (Fla.), 3 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: Hull City at Sheffield United, 11:55 a.m., CBSSN
Tennis — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN
X Games — X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo., 7 p.m., ESPN