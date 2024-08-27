Sports log

Kootenai at Deary, 6 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.

Highland at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Orofino at Priest River, 4 p.m.

Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Moscow girls at Othello Lady Husky Invite

Lapwai at, Clearwater Valley hosts Clearwater Valley North/South Duals

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — Sandpoint at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Pullman at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7), KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

High school girls basketball — Sandpoint at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m. KVTY-FM (105.1); Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7), KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Mist, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla., 5:15 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men’s college basketball — Toledo at Bowling Green, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Villanova at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Purdue, 5 p.m., FOX; Penn St. at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Washington, 8 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — LSU at South Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN

Women’s gymnastics — Oregon St. at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s college hockey — St. Cloud St. at Omaha, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Figure skating — U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, Wichita, Kan., 3 p.m., USA; U.S. Championships: Women’s Free, Wichita, Kan., 5 p.m., NBC

Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, noon, GOLF; PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 2 p.m., CBS; DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates, 12:30 a.m., (Saturday), GOLF

High school boys basketball — Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Columbus (Fla.), 3 p.m., ESPN2

NHL — Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: Hull City at Sheffield United, 11:55 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN

X Games — X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo., 7 p.m., ESPN