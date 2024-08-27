Sports log

Pomeroy at Kittitas Invite and Walla Walla Invite

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Northern Arizona at Idaho, noon, KRPL-AM (1400); Saint Mary’s at Washington State, 5 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Northwest at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Northern Arizona, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840); Washington State at LMU, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Northwest at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — Lakeland at Moscow, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Rose, Medley, Fla., 3 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla., 4 p.m., TRUTV

Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 10:30 a.m., NBC; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11:30 a.m., USA

Bowling — PBA Tour: The Delaware Classic, Middletown, Del., 2 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Campbell at Hofstra, 9 a.m., CBSSN; SMU at NC State, 9 a.m., The CW; Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Providence, 9:30 a.m., FOX; Michigan St. at Rutgers, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Seton Hall at Creighton, 9:30 a.m., FS1; Illinois St. at Bradley, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Boston College at North Carolina, 11:15 a.m., The CW; Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Texas A&M at Texas, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Northern Arizona at Idaho, noon, ESPN+; New Mexico at UNLV, noon, FOX; Oregon at Minnesota, 1 p.m., BTN; DePaul at Butler, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Wake Forest, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at Utah, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; West Virginia at Kansas St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Notre Dame at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Washington St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Gonzaga at Portland, 5 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+; UConn at Xavier, 5 p.m, FOX; Tennessee at Auburn, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Diego St. at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Cincinnati at BYU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Northern Arizona, 11 a.m., ESPN+; Washington State at LMU, 2 p.m., ESPN+; UConn at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Figure skating — U.S. Championships: Men’s Short/Free Dance, Wichita, Kan., 11:30 a.m., NBC; U.S. Championships: Pairs’ Free, Wichita, Kan., 5 p.m., USA

Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 1 p.m., CBS

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2; The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., 1:30 p.m., NBC

NBA — Indiana vs. San Antonio, Paris, 9 a.m., ESPN; Denver at Minnesota, noon, ABC; Boston at Dallas, 2:30 p.m., ABC; L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Rodeo — The American Contender Regional: East Finals, Lexington, Ky., 4 p.m., FS1

Skiing — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria (taped), 9:30 a.m. NBC

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Como, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at AFC Bournemouth, 7 a.m., USA

Tennis — WTA: The Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Keys, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, 12:30 a.m., ESPN; WTA: The Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Keys, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 6:30 a.m., ESPN2

X Games — X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo., 9:30 a.m., ABC; X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo., 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at UC San Diego, all day

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 9 a.m., NBC

Men’s college basketball — Maryland at Indiana, 9 a.m., CBS; Duquesne at Fordham, 9 a.m., USA; UAB at Memphis, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Navy at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — Saint Louis at Davidson, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Navy at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Virginia, 11 a.m, The CW; UCLA at Maryland, 11 a.m., NBC/PEACOCK; Texas at Mississippi, noon, ESPN; Baylor at TCU, noon, ESPN2

Women’s college gymnastics — Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m., ESPN2

College wrestling — Oklahoma St. at Iowa, 2 p.m., ESPN

Figure skating — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free, Wichita, Kan., 1 p.m., NBC

Golf — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates, midnight, GOLF; APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NFL — NFC Championship: Washington at Philadelphia, noon, FOX; AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Pittsburgh (taped), 11:30 a.m., CBS

Skiing — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Waterville Valley, N.H. (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Rangers at Dundee United, 3:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA; Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Nassr, 8:45 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, 11 a.m., USA

Women’s soccer — FASL: Arsenal at Chelsea, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

Tennis — ATP: The Australian Open, Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, 12:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP: The Australian Open, Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 6:30 a.m., ESPN2; Singapore-WTA Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., (Monday), TENNIS

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Orlando, 3 p.m., FS1

X Games — X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo., 10 a.m., ABC; X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo., 4 p.m., ESPN