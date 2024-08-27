Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsJanuary 25, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 25, 1987 — The New York Giants won the Super Bowl with a 39-20 rout of the Denver Broncos. The Giants, trailing 10-9 at halftime, scored 30 points in the second half to set a Super Bowl record. Phil Simms completed a record 10 straight passes and 22-of-25 attempts overall.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northern Arizona at Idaho, noon

Saint Mary’s at Washington State, 5 p.m.

Northwest at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Northern Arizona, 11 a.m.

Washington State at LMU, 2 p.m.

Northwest at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at UC Irvine, all day

Lewis-Clark State vs. Idaho State, at Boise, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State, Washington State at, Idaho hosts Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open, Moscow, all day

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lakeland at Moscow, 6 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Asotin, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Colton, 5:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Oakesdale, 5:30 p.m.

Timberline at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.

Priest River at Grangeville, 3:30 p.m.

Kendrick at Kamiah, 2:30 p.m.

Logos at Lapwai, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie at Troy, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Asotin, 6 p.m.

Highland at Colton, 4 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Oakesdale, 4 p.m.

Timberline at Genesee, 6 p.m.

Priest River at Grangeville, 2 p.m.

Kendrick at Kamiah, 4 p.m.

Logos at Lapwai, 2:30 p.m.

Prairie at Troy, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow at, Pullman hosts Quad City Championships, 5:30 p.m.

Asotin at Ted Kato Memorial Tournament, Thompson Falls, Mont.

Lapwai at Clearwater Valley North/South Duals

Moscow girls at Othello Lady Husky Invite

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Pomeroy at Kittitas Invite and Walla Walla Invite

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Northern Arizona at Idaho, noon, KRPL-AM (1400); Saint Mary’s at Washington State, 5 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Northwest at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Northern Arizona, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840); Washington State at LMU, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Northwest at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — Lakeland at Moscow, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Rose, Medley, Fla., 3 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla., 4 p.m., TRUTV

Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 10:30 a.m., NBC; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11:30 a.m., USA

Bowling — PBA Tour: The Delaware Classic, Middletown, Del., 2 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Campbell at Hofstra, 9 a.m., CBSSN; SMU at NC State, 9 a.m., The CW; Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Providence, 9:30 a.m., FOX; Michigan St. at Rutgers, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Seton Hall at Creighton, 9:30 a.m., FS1; Illinois St. at Bradley, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Boston College at North Carolina, 11:15 a.m., The CW; Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Texas A&M at Texas, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Northern Arizona at Idaho, noon, ESPN+; New Mexico at UNLV, noon, FOX; Oregon at Minnesota, 1 p.m., BTN; DePaul at Butler, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Wake Forest, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at Utah, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; West Virginia at Kansas St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Notre Dame at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Washington St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Gonzaga at Portland, 5 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+; UConn at Xavier, 5 p.m, FOX; Tennessee at Auburn, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Diego St. at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Cincinnati at BYU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Northern Arizona, 11 a.m., ESPN+; Washington State at LMU, 2 p.m., ESPN+; UConn at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Figure skating — U.S. Championships: Men’s Short/Free Dance, Wichita, Kan., 11:30 a.m., NBC; U.S. Championships: Pairs’ Free, Wichita, Kan., 5 p.m., USA

Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 1 p.m., CBS

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2; The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., 1:30 p.m., NBC

NBA — Indiana vs. San Antonio, Paris, 9 a.m., ESPN; Denver at Minnesota, noon, ABC; Boston at Dallas, 2:30 p.m., ABC; L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Rodeo — The American Contender Regional: East Finals, Lexington, Ky., 4 p.m., FS1

Skiing — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria (taped), 9:30 a.m. NBC

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Como, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at AFC Bournemouth, 7 a.m., USA

Tennis — WTA: The Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Keys, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, 12:30 a.m., ESPN; WTA: The Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Keys, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 6:30 a.m., ESPN2

X Games — X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo., 9:30 a.m., ABC; X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo., 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at UC San Diego, all day

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 9 a.m., NBC

Men’s college basketball — Maryland at Indiana, 9 a.m., CBS; Duquesne at Fordham, 9 a.m., USA; UAB at Memphis, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Navy at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — Saint Louis at Davidson, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Navy at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Virginia, 11 a.m, The CW; UCLA at Maryland, 11 a.m., NBC/PEACOCK; Texas at Mississippi, noon, ESPN; Baylor at TCU, noon, ESPN2

Women’s college gymnastics — Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m., ESPN2

College wrestling — Oklahoma St. at Iowa, 2 p.m., ESPN

Figure skating — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free, Wichita, Kan., 1 p.m., NBC

Golf — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates, midnight, GOLF; APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NFL — NFC Championship: Washington at Philadelphia, noon, FOX; AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Pittsburgh (taped), 11:30 a.m., CBS

Skiing — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Waterville Valley, N.H. (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Rangers at Dundee United, 3:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA; Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Nassr, 8:45 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, 11 a.m., USA

Women’s soccer — FASL: Arsenal at Chelsea, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

Tennis — ATP: The Australian Open, Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, 12:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP: The Australian Open, Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 6:30 a.m., ESPN2; Singapore-WTA Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., (Monday), TENNIS

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Orlando, 3 p.m., FS1

X Games — X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo., 10 a.m., ABC; X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo., 4 p.m., ESPN

Related
SportsJan. 25
Bantams, Hounds split hoops doubleheader
SportsJan. 25
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Warriors pull past Geoducks in a men's bask...
SportsJan. 25
PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings trample Timberwolves for 16th straight...
SportsJan. 25
English makes a late charge to take the 3rd-round lead; Dahm...
Related
Raiders agree to hire Carroll as their next head coach
SportsJan. 25
Raiders agree to hire Carroll as their next head coach
Kubs win at Lapwai to stay undefeated
SportsJan. 24
Kubs win at Lapwai to stay undefeated
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Vandals victorious on buzzer-beater against UNC
SportsJan. 24
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Vandals victorious on buzzer-beater against UNC
PREP ROUNDUP: Jenkin scores 42 as Colfax boys claim top spot in league division
SportsJan. 24
PREP ROUNDUP: Jenkin scores 42 as Colfax boys claim top spot in league division
Meet LC State’s leading scorer, Alton Hamilton
SportsJan. 23
Meet LC State’s leading scorer, Alton Hamilton
Prep Athlete of the Week: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks
SportsJan. 23
Prep Athlete of the Week: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks
Vote for Prep Athlete of the Week: Week 19
SportsJan. 23
Vote for Prep Athlete of the Week: Week 19
AREA ROUNDUP: Salmon River dams up Council’s late surge in girls hoops
SportsJan. 23
AREA ROUNDUP: Salmon River dams up Council’s late surge in girls hoops
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy