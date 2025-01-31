Sections
Sports log

On this day ...

January 31, 2015 — Lydia Ko, 17, became the youngest golfer, male or female, to be ranked No. 1. She shared second place at the LPGA Tour’s season opener, where she finished a shot behind Na Yeon Choi.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State vs. St. Thomas, East/West Challenge, Lake Myrtle, Fla., 7 a.m.

Lewis-Clark State vs. Southeastern, East/West Challenge, Lake Myrtle, Fla., 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

BYU at Washington State, noon

Montana at Lewis-Clark State, all day

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State, Idaho at UW Invitational, Seattle, all day

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Idaho at Washington State, all day

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lakeland at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Rogers at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

Deer Park at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Colton at Pomeroy 7:30 p.m.

Deary at Nezperce, 5:30 p.m.

Dayton at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Northwest Christian at Colfax, 6 p.m.

Grangeville at Kellogg, 7 p.m.

Potlatch at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.

Wallace at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASTEKBALL

Lakeland at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.

Rogers at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

Deer Park at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.

Northwest Christian at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.

Colton at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.

Deary at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.

Dayton at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.

Kendrick at Genesee, 7 p.m.

Grangeville at Kellogg, 5:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Highland, 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Wallace at Troy, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch, Lapwai girls at North Idaho Rumble, Coeur d’Alene, 11 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — Northwest Christian at Colfax, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Deer Park at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State vs. St. Thomas, East/West Challenge, Lake Myrtle, Fla., 7 a.m., KOZE-AM (950); Lewis-Clark State vs. Southeastern, East/West Challenge, Lake Myrtle, Fla., 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school girls basketball — Northwest Christian at Colfax, 7:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Deer Park at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s 3x3 basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men’s college basketball — Yale at Princeton, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Butler at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Akron at Kent St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Dayton at Saint Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Purdue, 5 p.m., FOX

Women’s college basketball — Arizona at Utah, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s college gymnastics — Arkansas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s college hockey — W. Michigan at Colorado College, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — LPGA Tour: The HGV Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., noon, GOLF; DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Third Round, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain, 3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NBA — Denver at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: Al Okhdood at Al Hilal, 7 a.m., FS2; EFL Championship: Preston North End at Blackburn Rovers, noon, CBSSN

Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Panama vs. Cuba, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 3:50 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Davis Cup Qualifiers: USA v. Taiwan, Serbia v. Denmark; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Davis Cup Qualifiers: USA v. Taiwan; Singapore-WTA Semifinals, 7 p.m., TENNIS; Davis Cup Qualifiers: Serbia v. Denmark Rubbers; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA Semifinals, 3 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

