Sports log

High school girls basketball — Moscow at Lake City, 3 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5); Colfax at LRS, 3 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s 3x3 basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla., 3 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Laces, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TRUTV

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C., 3 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: Heat Races, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C., 5:30 p.m., FS1

Bowling — PBA Tour: U.S. Open Prelims, Indianapolis, 1 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Washington at Minnesota, 9 a.m., BTN; Providence at St. John’s, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Florida at Tennessee, 9 a.m., ESPN; Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 9:30 a.m., USA; Arizona at Arizona St., 10 a.m., CBS; Creighton at Villanova, 10 a.m., FOX; Clemson at NC State, 10:30 a.m., The CW; Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Auburn at Mississippi, 11 a.m., ESPN; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m., FS1; George Washington at La Salle, 11:30 a.m., USA; Michigan at Rutgers, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Louisville at Georgia Tech, 12:45 p.m., The CW; Idaho at Idaho State, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Richmond at VCU, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Kansas at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPN; Georgia at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 1:30 p.m., PEACOCK; Drexel at Towson, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Texas Tech at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPN2; North Carolina at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Wyoming at San Diego St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at Miami, 5 p.m., ESPN2; UConn at Marquette, 5 p.m., FOX; Arkansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN; New Mexico at Utah St., 6:30 p.m., FS1; UNLV at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Syracuse at California, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Washington St. at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN+; Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — San Diego at Washington State, noon, ESPN+; Idaho State at Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN+

College football — 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala., 11:30 a.m., NFLN

Women’s college gymnastics — Michigan St. at UCLA, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The HGV Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., noon, NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2; 1/ST Racing Tour: The Holy Bull Stakes, Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla. AND The Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif., 1 p.m., CNBC

NBA — L.A. Lakers at New York, 5:30 p.m., ABC

NHL — Chicago at Florida, 10 a.m., ABC; N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Skiing/snowboarding — Toyota U.S. Grand Prix: Freeski Slopestyle, Snowboard Halfpipe, Aspen, Colo., 11:30 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Nottingham Forest, 4:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Venezia at Udinese, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth, 7 a.m., USA; Saudi Pro League: Al Kholood at Al Ittihad, 8:45 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverhampton Wanderers, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Dominican Republic vs. Costa Rica, Group F, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 3:50 a.m., FS2

Tennis — Davis Cup Qualifiers: Serbia v. Denmark Rubbers; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA Semifinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

SPORTS ON RADIO

NHL — Calgary at Seattle, KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Last Chance Qualifying, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C., 3 p.m., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C., 5 p.m., FOX

Bowling — PBA Tour: U.S. Open Finals, Indianapolis, 1 p.m. FOX

Men’s college basketball — Ohio St. at Illinois, 10 a.m., CBS; Furman at ETSU, 11 a.m., CBSSN; South Florida at FAU, 11 a.m., ESPN2; N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m., CBSSN; Bradley at N. Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS1; Nebraska at Oregon, 4:30 p.m., BTN

Women’s college basketball — Davidson at VCU, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Nebraska at Indiana, 9 a.m. FS1; Southern Cal at Iowa, 10:30 a.m., FOX; Providence at Creighton, 11 a.m., FS1; North Carolina at Stanford, noon, The CW; TCU at Iowa St., 1 p.m., FS1; Washington at Ohio St., 2 p.m., BTN

Golf — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Final Round, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain, 12:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., 10 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The HGV Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., noon, CBS

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NBA — Boston at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL — Pro Bowl Games: AFC vs. NFC, Orlando, Fla., noon, ABC/ESPN

Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sacramento, Calif. (taped), 9 a.m., CBS

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford, 6 a.m., USA; SPFL: Celtic at Motherwell, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN

Women’s soccer — Serie A: Napoli at Juventus, 3:30 a.m., CBSSN

Speed skating — ISU: World Cup, Milwaukee (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC

Tennis — Montpellier-ATP Final, 6 a.m., TENNIS; Stars Servin’ Up Love for Asheville, noon, TENNIS; Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, 1 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Track and field — USATF: The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston, 1 p.m., NBC

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Indy, 3 p.m., FS2