Sports log

Grangeville at Orofino, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colfax at Freeman, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Portland State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at Oregon State, 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

High school boys basketball — Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Colfax at Freeman, 7:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

High school girls basketball — Colfax at Freeman, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — NC A&T at Charleston, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Temple at South Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Ohio St., 4 p.m., FS1; Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+; Washington St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — UConn at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Michigan at Nebraska, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Stanford at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Maryland at Oregon, 6 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco, 5 a.m., GOLF; LIV Golf League Riyadh: First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 7 a.m., FS2; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla., 8 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., 1 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar, 1 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

NBA — Dallas at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

NFL — 2025 NFL Honors: From New Orleans, 6 p.m., FOX

Men’s soccer — The French Cup: Stade de Reims at FC Bourgoin-Jallieu, Round of 16, noon, FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Guadalajara at Cibao, First Round - Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup:Pumas UNAM at Cavalry FC, First Round - Leg 1, 6:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Dallas-ATP Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS