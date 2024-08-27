Sports log

On this day ...
February 7, 2023 — LeBron James scored 38 points to become NBA’s all-time leading scorer as the Lakers lost 133-130 to Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Cal Poly, noon
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Thorne Inviate, La Grande, all day
Idaho, Washington State at Riverfront Invitational, Spokane, all day
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Deer Park, 7 p.m.
North Central at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Mountain Christian League tournament, in Spokane — Pullman Christian vs. Oaks Classical Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Genesee at Salmon River, 7 p.m.
Kamiah at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5A Inland Empire League tournament — Lewiston at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.; Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at Deer Park, 5:30 p.m.
North Central at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Southeast 1B League tournament — Sunnyside Christian at Garfield-Palouse, semifinals, 6 p.m.; Liberty Christian at Colton, consolation bracket, 6 p.m.; Pomeroy at DeSales, consolation bracket, 6 p.m.
3A Central Idaho League tournament — St. Maries at Orofino, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Lake City, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school boys basketball — Clarkston at Deer Park, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); North Central at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)
High school girls basketball — Clarkston at Deer Park, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); North Central at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7); 5A Inland Empire League tournament: Lewiston at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.; 5A Inland Empire League tournament: Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s 3x3 basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Rose, Medley, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
Men’s college basketball — VCU at Dayton, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Southern Cal at Purdue, 4 p.m., FS1; St. John’s at UConn, 5 p.m., FOX; San Jose St. at Boise St., 6 p.m., FS1
Womenm’s college basketball — LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco, 5 a.m., GOLF; LIV Golf League Riyadh: Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 7 a.m., FS2; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla., 8 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., 1 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Mixed martial arts — Invicta FC 60 Main Card: Olga Rubin vs. Mayra Cantuaria (Bantamweights), Atlanta, 4 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — Philadelphia at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Bermuda vs. Curacao, Group A, Blaine, Minn., 3:50 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Semifinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Quarterfinals, 4 a.m., TENNIS; Dallas-ATP Quarterfinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS