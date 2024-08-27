Sports log

High school boys basketball — Sandpoint at Moscow, 3 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

NHL — Seattle at Calgary, 7 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Laces, Medley, Fla., 3 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Mist, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TRUTV

Bowling — PBA Tour: The Owen’s Illinois Classic, Vernon Hills, Ill., 5 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Tennessee at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ESPN; South Carolina at Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Michigan St., 9 a.m. FOX; Seton Hall at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Richmond at Davidson, 9 a.m., USA; Michigan at Indiana, 10 a.m., CBS; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 10 a.m., The CW; Wisconsin at Iowa, 10 a.m., NBC; UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Kansas at Kansas St., 11 a.m., ESPN; Miami at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Marquette at Creighton, 11 a.m., FOX; Providence at Butler, noon, PEACOCK; Boston College at Syracuse, 12:15 p.m., The CW; Towson at Monmouth, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Florida at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2:30 p.m., The CW; Pepperdine at Washington State, 3 p.m., ESPN+; Loyola of Chicago at Duquesne, 3 p.m., CBSSN; BYU at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Duke at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Gonzaga at Pacific, 5 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+; Bradley at Evansville, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Alabama at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m., CBSSN; Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Oregon St., 7 p.m., ESPN2; Northwestern at Washington, 7:30 p.m., BTN; Texas Tech at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 9 a.m., CBSSN; Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1; Idaho at Sacramento State, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Washington State at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Ohio St. at Southern Cal, 6 p.m., FOX

Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco, 5 a.m., GOLF; LIV Golf League Riyadh: Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 7 a.m., FS1; LIV Golf League Riyadh: Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 9 a.m., FS2; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla., noon, GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1

Miexed martial arts — UFC 312 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Sydney, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NBA — Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 1 p.m., ESPN; Boston at New York, 5:30 p.m., ABC;

NHL — Tampa Bay at Detroit, 9:55 p.m., ABC; Vegas at Boston, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Skiing — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, noon, NBC

Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: Watford at Sunderland, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; EFL Championship: Derby County at Norwich County, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; Liga MX: Monterrey at FC Juarez, 6:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Final; Rotterdam-ATP Semifinal, 5 a.m., TENNIS; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Semifinals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS; Dallas-ATP Semifinal, 3 p.m., TENNIS

Track and field — USATF: The Milrose Games, New York, 1 p.m., NBC

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Orlando, 4 p.m., FS2

Sunday

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Santa Clara, 11 a.m.

Whitworth at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Creighton, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NBA — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Tampa, Fla. (taped), 10 p.m., CNBC

Men’s college basketball — Xavier at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 9 a.m., USA; Temple at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2; UMass at La Salle, 11 a.m., USA

Women’s college basketball — UConn at Providence, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Richmond at Duquesne, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NC State at Florida St., 11 a.m., The CW; South Carolina at Texas, 11 a.m., EPSN; Michigan at Michigan St., 11 a.m., FS1; Tennessee at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN

Figure skating — ISU: European Championships, Tallinn, Estonia, 1 p.m., NBC

Golf — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar, 12:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla., noon, GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

NBA — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., ABC

NFL — Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans, 3:30 p.m., FOX

Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City (taped), 10:30 a.m., CBS

Skiing — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, 10 a.m., NBC; FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y., 11 a.m., CNBC; FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Deer Valley, Utah, 11 a.m., NBC

Snowboarding — FIS: World Cup, Aspen, Colo., noon, NBC

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Roma at Venezia, 3:30 a.m., CBSSN; Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. British Virgin Islands, Group B, Lima, Peru, 1:50 p.m., FS2; Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Sint Maarten vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Lima, Peru, 4:50 p.m., FS2

Women’s soccer — Serie A: Roma at Fiorentina, 6 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Doha-WAT Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS