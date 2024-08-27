Sections
SportsFebruary 8, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

February 8, 1986 — Atlanta’s Spud Webb, at 5-foot-7, won the NBA Slam Dunk competition. Webb received a perfect 50 from the judges in the last two rounds to shock defending dunk champion Dominique Wilkins and the crowd at Dallas’ Reunion Arena.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Pepperdine at Washington State, 3 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Sacramento State, 1 p.m.

Washington State at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Idaho, 11 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State vs. Fresno State, at San Luis Obispo, Calif., 10 a.m.

Whitworth at Lewis-Clark State, noon

Idaho at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State at Thorne Invite, La Grande, all day

Idaho, Washington State at Riverfront Invitational, Spokane, all day

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Sandpoint at Moscow, 3 p.m.

Southeast 1B League tournament — Sunnyside Christian at Garfield-Palouse, semifinals, 6 p.m.; Riverside Christian at Pomeroy, consolation bracket, 6 p.m.

Timberlake at Grangeville, 2 p.m.

Kendrick at St. Maries, 7:30 p.m.

Logos at Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

1A Whitepine League tournament — St. John Bosco at Highland, 2 p.m.; Timberline at Nezperce, 2 p.m.

2A Whitepine League tournament, at Lewiston High — Logos vs. Clearwater Valley, consolation bracket, 1 p.m.; Potlatch vs. Troy, consolation bracket, 2:30 p.m.; Prairie vs. Kendrick, semifinals, 4:30 p.m.; Lapwai vs. Kamiah, semifinals, 6 p.m.

Northeast 2B League tournament, at Saint George’s, Spokane — Asotin vs. Jenkins, 5 p.m.

1A Long Pin Conference tournament, at Lewis-Clark State — Salmon River vs. Cascade, 6 p.m.

3A Central Idaho League tournament — Orofino at Grangeville, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Asotin, Colfax at Northeast 2B Tournament, Northwest Christian, Colbert, Wash., 10:30 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Pepperdine at Washington State, 3 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Sacramento State, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Washington State at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — Sandpoint at Moscow, 3 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

NHL — Seattle at Calgary, 7 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

 3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Laces, Medley, Fla., 3 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Mist, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TRUTV

Bowling — PBA Tour: The Owen’s Illinois Classic, Vernon Hills, Ill., 5 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Tennessee at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ESPN; South Carolina at Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Michigan St., 9 a.m. FOX; Seton Hall at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Richmond at Davidson, 9 a.m., USA; Michigan at Indiana, 10 a.m., CBS; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 10 a.m., The CW; Wisconsin at Iowa, 10 a.m., NBC; UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Kansas at Kansas St., 11 a.m., ESPN; Miami at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Marquette at Creighton, 11 a.m., FOX; Providence at Butler, noon, PEACOCK; Boston College at Syracuse, 12:15 p.m., The CW; Towson at Monmouth, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Florida at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2:30 p.m., The CW; Pepperdine at Washington State, 3 p.m., ESPN+; Loyola of Chicago at Duquesne, 3 p.m., CBSSN; BYU at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Duke at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Gonzaga at Pacific, 5 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+; Bradley at Evansville, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Alabama at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m., CBSSN; Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Oregon St., 7 p.m., ESPN2; Northwestern at Washington, 7:30 p.m., BTN; Texas Tech at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 9 a.m., CBSSN; Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1; Idaho at Sacramento State, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Washington State at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Ohio St. at Southern Cal, 6 p.m., FOX

Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco, 5 a.m., GOLF; LIV Golf League Riyadh: Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 7 a.m., FS1; LIV Golf League Riyadh: Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 9 a.m., FS2; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla., noon, GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1

Miexed martial arts — UFC 312 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Sydney, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NBA — Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 1 p.m., ESPN; Boston at New York, 5:30 p.m., ABC;

NHL — Tampa Bay at Detroit, 9:55 p.m., ABC; Vegas at Boston, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Skiing — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, noon, NBC

Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: Watford at Sunderland, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; EFL Championship: Derby County at Norwich County, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; Liga MX: Monterrey at FC Juarez, 6:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Final; Rotterdam-ATP Semifinal, 5 a.m., TENNIS; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Semifinals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS; Dallas-ATP Semifinal, 3 p.m., TENNIS

Track and field — USATF: The Milrose Games, New York, 1 p.m., NBC

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Orlando, 4 p.m., FS2

Sunday

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Santa Clara, 11 a.m.

Whitworth at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Creighton, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NBA — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Tampa, Fla. (taped), 10 p.m., CNBC

Men’s college basketball — Xavier at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 9 a.m., USA; Temple at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2; UMass at La Salle, 11 a.m., USA

Women’s college basketball — UConn at Providence, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Richmond at Duquesne, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NC State at Florida St., 11 a.m., The CW; South Carolina at Texas, 11 a.m., EPSN; Michigan at Michigan St., 11 a.m., FS1; Tennessee at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN

Figure skating — ISU: European Championships, Tallinn, Estonia, 1 p.m., NBC

Golf — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar, 12:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla., noon, GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

NBA — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., ABC

NFL — Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans, 3:30 p.m., FOX

Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City (taped), 10:30 a.m., CBS

Skiing — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, 10 a.m., NBC; FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y., 11 a.m., CNBC; FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Deer Valley, Utah, 11 a.m., NBC

Snowboarding — FIS: World Cup, Aspen, Colo., noon, NBC

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Roma at Venezia, 3:30 a.m., CBSSN; Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. British Virgin Islands, Group B, Lima, Peru, 1:50 p.m., FS2; Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Sint Maarten vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Lima, Peru, 4:50 p.m., FS2

Women’s soccer — Serie A: Roma at Fiorentina, 6 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Doha-WAT Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

