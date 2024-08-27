Sports log

On this day ...
February 9, 1992 — Magic Johnson, playing for the first time since announcing his retirement on Nov. 7, scored a game-high 25 points and handed out nine assists to lead the West to a 153-113 win over the East in the NBA All-Star Game at the Orlando Arena.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Santa Clara, 11 a.m.
Whitworth at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Creighton, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Tampa, Fla. (taped), 10 p.m., CNBC
Men’s college basketball — Xavier at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 9 a.m., USA; Temple at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2; UMass at La Salle, 11 a.m., USA
Women’s college basketball — UConn at Providence, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Richmond at Duquesne, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NC State at Florida St., 11 a.m., The CW; South Carolina at Texas, 11 a.m., EPSN; Michigan at Michigan St., 11 a.m., FS1; Tennessee at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN
Figure skating — ISU: European Championships, Tallinn, Estonia, 1 p.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla., noon, GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
NBA — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., ABC
NFL — Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans, 3:30 p.m., FOX
Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City (taped), 10:30 a.m., CBS
Skiing — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, 10 a.m., NBC; FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y., 11 a.m., CNBC; FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Deer Valley, Utah, 11 a.m., NBC
Snowboarding — FIS: World Cup, Aspen, Colo., noon, NBC
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Roma at Venezia, 3:30 a.m., CBSSN; Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. British Virgin Islands, Group B, Lima, Peru, 1:50 p.m., FS2; Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Sint Maarten vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Lima, Peru, 4:50 p.m., FS2
Women’s soccer — Serie A: Roma at Fiorentina, 6 a.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Doha-WAT Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley — Asotin vs. Jenkins, 3:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Garden Valley, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A Whitepine League district tournament at Lapwai — Genesee vs. Highland, 6 p.m.; Deary vs. Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.
2A Whitepine League district tournament at Lewiston High School — Kamiah vs. Logos, consolation bracket, 6 p.m.; Potlatch vs. Kendrick, consolation bracket, 7:30 p.m.
1A Long Pin Conference tournament, at Lewis-Clark State — Salmon River vs. Cascade, 6 p.m.
3A Central Idaho League tournament — Priest River at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley — Colfax vs. St. George’s, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls basketball — Northeast 2B League tournament: Colfax vs. St. George’s, 6:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — NC A&T at Campbell, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Lafayette at American U., 4 p.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Clemson, 4 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN; Charlotte at FAU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Fresno St. at Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Kentucky at Mississippi, 4 p.m., ESPN2