SportsFebruary 13, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

February 13, 2018 — Chloe Kim saved the best for last in winning the women’s halfpipe snowboarding event at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games. The 17-year-old from Torrance, Calif., put up a leading score of 93.75 on the first of her three finals runs, and then bettered it with a near-perfect 98.75 on her final run. Kim, with the gold already well in hand, became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s, confirming her dominance in the sport.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LMU at Washington State, 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at John Burns Intercollegiate, Lihue, Hawaii, all day

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley — Colfax vs. St. George’s, 5 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Deary, 5 p.m.

Kendrick at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

1A Whitepine League district tournament at Lapwai — Nezperce vs. Highland, play-in to state play-in game, 6 p.m.

2A Whitepine League district tournament at Lewiston High School — Lapwai vs. Kamiah, state play-in game, 6 p.m.

Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley — Colfax vs. Reardan, 6:30 p.m.

Southeast 1B League tournament, Dayton High School — Colton vs. Oakesdale, 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s college basketball — LMU at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school boys basketball — Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley: Colfax vs. St. George’s 5 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

High school girls basketball — Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley: Colfax vs. Reardan, 6:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: Duel 1 at DAYTONA, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: Duel 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 5:45 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Monmouth at Stony Brook, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 6 p.m., CBSSN; Memphis at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2; San Francisco at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Texas at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Minnesota at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m., PEACOCK; Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; LMU at Washington State, 6 p.m., ESPN+; UCLA at Southern Cal, 7 p.m., PEACOCK

College softball — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Florida St. vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla., 7 a.m., ESPN2; Shriners Children’s Invitational: Clemson vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Shriners Children’s Invitational: Clemson vs. Auburn, Clearwater, Fla., 1 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 1 p.m., GOLF; LIV Golf Adelaide: First Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, 8 p.m., FS1; Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

NBA — Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

NHL — 4 Nations Face-Off: U.S. vs. Finland, Round Robin, Montreal, 5 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — UEFA Europa League: Real Sociedad at Midtjylland, 9:40 a.m., CBSSN; CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Curacao vs. Canada, Group A, Blaine, Minn., 10:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Europa League: AS Roma at FC Porto, noon, CBSSN; CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Barbados vs. Mexico, Group C, San Nicolas Tolentino, Mexico, 12:50 a.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cavalry FC at Pumas UNAM, First Round - Leg 2, 4:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

