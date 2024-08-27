Sports log

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

Washington State at Portland, 3 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school girls basketball — Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley: Colfax vs. Newport, consolation bracket, 5 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — ARCA Menards Series: The Daytona ARCA 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 9 a.m., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., noon, FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2 p.m., The CW

Men’s college basketball — Clemson at Florida St., 9 a.m., The CW; Arkansas at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., ESPN; Miami at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Xavier, 9 a.m., FS1; Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 9:30 a.m., USA; Wisconsin at Purdue, 10 a.m., CBS; Army at Navy, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Washington at Penn St., 11a .m., BTN; Virginia at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., The CW; Houston at Arizona, 11 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1; UConn at Seton Hall, 11:30 a.m., FOX; Duquesne at Dayton, 11:30 a.m., USA; Stony Brook at Northeastern, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Duke, 1 p.m., ABC; Auburn at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Providence, 3 p.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPN; Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3 p.m., ESPN2; UConn at Seton Hall, 3 p.m., FS1; Idaho at Eastern Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN+; MTSU at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Kentucky at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPN; Troy at Arkansas St., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. at Illinois, 5 p.m., FOX; Boise St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m., CBSSN; Kansas at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN; Washington St. at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — Army at Navy, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1

College softball — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla., 7 a.m., ESPN2

Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., noon, GOLF; LIV Golf Adelaide: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, 6 p.m., FS2; LIV Golf Adelaide: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, 8 p.m., FOX

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2

NBA — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, San Francisco, 5 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

NHL — 4 Nations Face-Off: Finland vs. Sweden, Round Robin, Montreal, 10 a.m., ABC; 4 Nations Face-Off: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Montreal, 5 p.m., ABC

Men’s rugby — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, 8:25 a.m., FS2; NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown, 10:25 p.m., FS2

Skiing — FIS: World Alpine Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, noon, NBC

Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: Burnley at Preston North End, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, 4:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace, 9:30 a.m., NBC; CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Panama vs. Dominican Republic, Group G, Panama City, 3:50 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Doha-WTA Final; Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Semifinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS; Delray Beach-ATP Semifinal, 5 p.m., TENNIS; Dubai-WTA Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

MEN’S GOLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at Mesquite Desert Classic, Mesquite, Nev., all day

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Montana at Lewis-Clark State, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Boise State at Washington State, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Washington State, 2:30 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State at Idaho, 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NBA — All-Star Game, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Detroit, 11 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The DAYTONA 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11:30 a.m., FOX

Bowling — PBA: The Pete Weber Missouri Classic, Springfield, Mo., 10 a.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Wichita St., 9 a.m., ESPN; FAU at Temple, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Ohio St., 10 a.m., CBS; S. Dakota St. at S. Dakota, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Bradley at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Creighton at St. John’s, noon, FS1; Utah St. at New Mexico, 1 p.m., CBSSN; South Florida at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Maryland, 2 p.m., FS1; Rutgers at Oregon, 4 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — UConn at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ABC; Florida St. at Miami, 11 a.m., The CW; NC State at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; LSU at Texas, noon, ABC; Southern Cal at Washington, 4 p.m., BTN

College softball — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Alabama vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla., 3 p.m., ESPN; Shriners Children’s Invitational: Florida St. at UCF, Clearwater, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN

Golf — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., noon, GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Men’s lacrosse — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Va., 3 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s lacrosse — WLL Championship Series: TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Va., 7:30 a.m., ESPN2

NBA — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Kenny’s Young Stars vs. Chuck’s Global Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV; NBA-All-Star Tournament: Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco, 6:10 p.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV; NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco, 7 p.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV

Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Indianapolis (taped), 9 a.m., CBS

Skiing — FIS: World Alpine Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, 1 p.m., NBC

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Rangers at Heart of Midlothian, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Empoli at Udinese, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 6 a.m., USA; CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Belize vs. Barbados, Group C, San Nicolas Tolentino, Mexico, 9:50 a.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Antigua & Barbuda vs. St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Group E, Guatemala City, Guatemala, 1:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Canada vs. Bermuda, Group A, Blaine, Minn., 3:50 p.m., FS2

Women’s soccer — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds; Marseille-ATP Final, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Delray Beach-ATP Final, noon, TENNIS; Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Doha-ATP, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS; Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Doha-ATP, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Atlanta, 3 p.m., CBSSN; League One Volleyball Classic: TBD, Championship, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2