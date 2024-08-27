Sports log

On this day ...
February 15, 1994 — Kentucky made one of the greatest comebacks in college basketball history with a 99-95 victory over LSU after trailing by 31 points with 15:30 to play.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 4 p.m.
Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.
Washington State at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
Washington State at Portland, 3 p.m.
Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Arkansas, 11 a.m.
Western Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, noon; 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at John Burns Intercollegiate, Lihue, Hawaii, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Ottawa, Phoenix, Ariz., all day
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Seattle at Idaho, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, La Grande, Ore., all day
Washington State, Idaho at Husky Classic, Seattle, all day
Washington State, Idaho at Whitworth Invitational, Spokane, all day
Washington State, Idaho at Don Kirby Elite Invitational, Albuquerque, N.M., all day
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Southeast 1B League tournament, Dayton High School — Garfield-Palouse vs. DeSales, championship, 6 p.m.
Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley — Asotin vs. Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 1 p.m.
Nezperce at Genesee, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southeast 1B League tournament, Dayton High School — Garfield-Palouse vs. Yakama Tribal, championship, 3 p.m.
Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley — Colfax vs. Newport, consolation bracket, 5 p.m.
Idaho Class 1A state play-in game, at Post Falls High — Nezperce vs. Kootenai, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Asotin, Colfax at 1B/2B state qualifier tournament, Freeman, 10 a.m.
Colfax at girls state qualifier tournament, Rogers High, Spokane, 10 a.m.
Lapwai at Lake City Tournament
Potlatch girls at Coeur d’Alene
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Eastern Washington, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Washington State at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Washington State at Portland, 3 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school girls basketball — Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley: Colfax vs. Newport, consolation bracket, 5 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — ARCA Menards Series: The Daytona ARCA 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 9 a.m., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., noon, FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2 p.m., The CW
Men’s college basketball — Clemson at Florida St., 9 a.m., The CW; Arkansas at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., ESPN; Miami at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Xavier, 9 a.m., FS1; Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 9:30 a.m., USA; Wisconsin at Purdue, 10 a.m., CBS; Army at Navy, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Washington at Penn St., 11a .m., BTN; Virginia at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., The CW; Houston at Arizona, 11 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1; UConn at Seton Hall, 11:30 a.m., FOX; Duquesne at Dayton, 11:30 a.m., USA; Stony Brook at Northeastern, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Duke, 1 p.m., ABC; Auburn at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Providence, 3 p.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPN; Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3 p.m., ESPN2; UConn at Seton Hall, 3 p.m., FS1; Idaho at Eastern Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN+; MTSU at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Kentucky at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPN; Troy at Arkansas St., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. at Illinois, 5 p.m., FOX; Boise St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m., CBSSN; Kansas at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN; Washington St. at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+
Women’s college basketball — Army at Navy, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1
College softball — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla., 7 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Series, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., noon, GOLF; LIV Golf Adelaide: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, 6 p.m., FS2; LIV Golf Adelaide: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, 8 p.m., FOX
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2
NBA — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, San Francisco, 5 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
NHL — 4 Nations Face-Off: Finland vs. Sweden, Round Robin, Montreal, 10 a.m., ABC; 4 Nations Face-Off: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Montreal, 5 p.m., ABC
Men’s rugby — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, 8:25 a.m., FS2; NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown, 10:25 p.m., FS2
Skiing — FIS: World Alpine Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, noon, NBC
Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: Burnley at Preston North End, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, 4:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Fulham, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace, 9:30 a.m., NBC; CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Panama vs. Dominican Republic, Group G, Panama City, 3:50 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Doha-WTA Final; Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Semifinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS; Delray Beach-ATP Semifinal, 5 p.m., TENNIS; Dubai-WTA Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
MEN’S GOLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Mesquite Desert Classic, Mesquite, Nev., all day
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Montana at Lewis-Clark State, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Boise State at Washington State, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Washington State, 2:30 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Idaho, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA — All-Star Game, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Detroit, 11 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The DAYTONA 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 11:30 a.m., FOX
Bowling — PBA: The Pete Weber Missouri Classic, Springfield, Mo., 10 a.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Wichita St., 9 a.m., ESPN; FAU at Temple, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Ohio St., 10 a.m., CBS; S. Dakota St. at S. Dakota, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Bradley at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Creighton at St. John’s, noon, FS1; Utah St. at New Mexico, 1 p.m., CBSSN; South Florida at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Maryland, 2 p.m., FS1; Rutgers at Oregon, 4 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — UConn at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ABC; Florida St. at Miami, 11 a.m., The CW; NC State at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; LSU at Texas, noon, ABC; Southern Cal at Washington, 4 p.m., BTN
College softball — Shriners Children’s Invitational: Alabama vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla., 3 p.m., ESPN; Shriners Children’s Invitational: Florida St. at UCF, Clearwater, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Genesis Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., noon, GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Men’s lacrosse — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Va., 3 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s lacrosse — WLL Championship Series: TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Va., 7:30 a.m., ESPN2
NBA — NBA-All-Star Tournament: Kenny’s Young Stars vs. Chuck’s Global Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV; NBA-All-Star Tournament: Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars, Semifinal, San Francisco, 6:10 p.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV; NBA-All-Star Tournament: TBD, Championship, San Francisco, 7 p.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV
Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Indianapolis (taped), 9 a.m., CBS
Skiing — FIS: World Alpine Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, 1 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Rangers at Heart of Midlothian, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Empoli at Udinese, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 6 a.m., USA; CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Belize vs. Barbados, Group C, San Nicolas Tolentino, Mexico, 9:50 a.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Antigua & Barbuda vs. St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Group E, Guatemala City, Guatemala, 1:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Canada vs. Bermuda, Group A, Blaine, Minn., 3:50 p.m., FS2
Women’s soccer — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds; Marseille-ATP Final, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Delray Beach-ATP Final, noon, TENNIS; Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Doha-ATP, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS; Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Doha-ATP, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Atlanta, 3 p.m., CBSSN; League One Volleyball Classic: TBD, Championship, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2