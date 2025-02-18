Sections
SportsFebruary 18, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

February 18, 2001 — Dale Earnhardt, the greatest stock car star of his era, was killed in a crash on the last turn of the last lap of the Daytona 500 as he tried to protect Michael Waltrip’s victory.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at The Prestige, La Quinta, Calif., all day

Idaho at Mesquite Desert Classic, Mesquite, Nev., all day

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.

2A Greater Spokane League district tournament — Clarkston at Pullman, 6 p.m.

1A Long Pin Conference — Salmon River at Garden Valley, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

2A Greater Spokane League district tournament — Pullman at Clarkston, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Idaho Vandal Coach’s Show, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Cougar Basketball Hour, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450),

High school girls basketball — Pullman at Clarkston, 6 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7) and/or KHTR-FM (104.7)

High school boys basketball — Clarkston at Pullman, 6 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7) and/or KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s 3x3 basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Rose, Medley, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT; Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Rose, Medley, Fla. (DataCast), 4:30 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla., 5:45 p.m., TNT; Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla. (DataCast), 5:45 p.m., TRUTV

Men’s college basketball — Villanova at UConn, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Loyola of Chicago at Davidson, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Oklahoma at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Michigan St., 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Butler at Xavier, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Illinois at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Seton Hall at Marquette, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Kansas at BYU, 6 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Arizona St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Minnesota at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1; Fresno St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 4 p.m., ESPN.

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Atalanta, Knockout Round - Leg 2, 11:55 a.m., CBSSN; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Sporting Kansas City, First Round - Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: LAFC at Colorado Rapids, First Round - Leg 1, 6:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS; Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

PREP ROUNDUP: McCoy shatters records as Hounds win district boys swim meet
SportsFeb. 16
PREP ROUNDUP: McCoy shatters records as Hounds win district boys swim meet
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Vandal women’s basketball comeback falls just short at EWU
SportsFeb. 16
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Vandal women’s basketball comeback falls just short at EWU
U.S. beats Canada in testy 4 Nations Face-Off
SportsFeb. 16
U.S. beats Canada in testy 4 Nations Face-Off
Rudolph’s late layup lifts Bengals to victory in raucous home finale
SportsFeb. 15
Rudolph’s late layup lifts Bengals to victory in raucous home finale
PREP ROUNDUP: Logos Knights hand Kamiah boys first basketball loss of the season
SportsFeb. 15
PREP ROUNDUP: Logos Knights hand Kamiah boys first basketball loss of the season
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: WSU freshman Kurui shatters school indoor 5K record
SportsFeb. 15
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: WSU freshman Kurui shatters school indoor 5K record
With deep Lapwai roots, Arizona State’s Xavier Guillory honors memory of late father in football and faith
SportsFeb. 14
With deep Lapwai roots, Arizona State’s Xavier Guillory honors memory of late father in football and faith
Idaho guard Kolton Mitchell making the most of newfound opportunity with Vandal men’s hoops
SportsFeb. 14
Idaho guard Kolton Mitchell making the most of newfound opportunity with Vandal men’s hoops
