SportsFebruary 19, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

February 19, 1984 — Cale Yarborough swept into the lead two turns before the finish to win the Daytona 500. He became the second driver to win consecutive Daytona 500s; Richard Petty was the other.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga at Washington State, 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at The Prestige, La Quinta, Calif., all day

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Washington State at Mountain West Championships, Houston, all day

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley — Colfax vs. Reardan, semifinals, 6:30 p.m.

2A Whitepine League district tournament — Prairie at Lapwai, 6 p.m.; Potlatch at Kendrick, 6 p.m.; Troy at Logos, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley — Colfax vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, consolation bracket, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Moscow hosts girls district tournament

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Gonzaga at Washington State, 6 p.m., KHTR-FM 104.3)

High school boys basketball — Northeast 2B League tournament: Colfax vs. Reardan, semifinals, 6:30 p.m., 840-AM (KMAX)

High school girls basketball — Northeast 2B League tournament: Colfax vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, consolation bracket, 8 p.m., 840-AM (KMAX)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — UMass at VCU, 3 p.m., CBSSN; NC State at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Providence at Georgetown, 4 p.m., FS1; Bradley at Illinois St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., BTN; Arkansas at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN; Gonzaga at Washington St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; St. John’s at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1; New Mexico at Boise St., 7 p.m., CBSSN; Rutgers at Washington, 7:30 p.m., BTN

