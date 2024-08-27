Sports log

NHL — Seattle at Florida, 3 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Laces, Medley, Fla., 3 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m.

Auto racing — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 2 p.m., The CW

Men’s college basketball — Charleston at Drexel, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Florida St. at Louisville, 9 a.m., The CW; Tennessee at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., ESPN; TCU at Cincinnati, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., FOX; Richmond at St. Joseph’s, 9:30 a.m., USA; UNC-Wilmington at Hampton, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Iowa St. at Houston, 11 a.m., ESPN; Wake Forest at NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 11:15 a.m., The CW; Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m., USA; Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 1 p.m., CBS; George Mason at VCU, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Georgia at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1; Santa Clara at Washington St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Kentucky at Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPN; Akron at Ohio, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Boise St. at Nevada, 3 p.m., FS1; San Diego St. at Utah St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Missouri at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN; Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Idaho at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPN+; Duke at Illinois, 5 p.m., FOX; Butler at DePaul, 5 p.m., FS1; Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m., CBSSN; BYU at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN; California at Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Saint Mary’s at Washington St., 11 a.m., ESPN+; Iowa St. at Baylor, 11:30 a.m., FOX; Northern Colorado at Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Curling — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Semifinals, Lafayette, Colo. (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC; 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 1, Lafayette, Colo. (taped), 6 p.m., CNBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Third Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Third Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, noon, NBC; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand, 7:30 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — Saudi Cup: From King Abdulaziz Racecourse, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NBA — L.A. Lakers at Denver, 5:30 p.m., ABC

NHL — Minnesota at Detroit, 9:25 a.m., ABC; Washington at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC

Men’s rugby — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney, 8:10 p.m., FS2; North Queensland at Melbourne, 10:10 p.m., FS2

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 4:30 a.m., USA; EFL Championship: Stoke City at Norwich City, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Ipswich Town, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: Minnesota United at LAFC, 1:30 p.m., FOX

Tennis — Dubai-WTA Final, 7 a.m., TENNIS; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Semifinals, noon, TENNIS

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match: Team Shondell vs. Team Collier, Fishers, Ind., 10:30 a.m., CBS

Sunday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.

Washington State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Westbrook Invitational, Peoria, Ariz., all day

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Cal Poly, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Pacific at Idaho, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

NBA — New York at Boston, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

NHL — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., noon, FOX; AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (taped), 10 p.m., NBC

Charity hockey — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2/TRUTV

Men’s college basketball — Army at Bucknell, 9 a.m., CBSSN; UConn at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FOX; Purdue at Indiana, 10:30 a.m., CBS; UMKC at S. Dakota St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; FAU at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1; Ohio St. at UCLA, 12:35 p.m., CBS; Drake at N. Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; Southern Cal at Rutgers, 3 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Notre Dame at NC State, 9 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at TCU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Providence, 9 a.m., FS1; Syracuse at Duke, 11 a.m., The CW; North Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN; UCLA at Iowa, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., The CW; LSU at Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN; Illinois at Southern Cal, 1 p.m., FS1

Curling — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 2, Lafayette, Colo. (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC; 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 3, Lafayette, Colo. (taped) (if necessary), 5 p.m., CNBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya, 1 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, noon, NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

NBA — New York at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Dallas at Golden State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Memphis at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 6:35 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Edmonton at Washington, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV;

Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Jacksonville, Fla. (taped), 9:30 a.m, CBS

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Napoli at Como, 3:30a .m., CBSSN; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United, 6 a.m., USA

Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Belize vs. Haiti, Group A, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda, 5:50 a.m., FS2; SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Australia, Glendale, Ari., 2 p.m., TBS

Tennis — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Track and field — USATF: The 2025 Indoor Championships, New York, 10 a.m., NBC