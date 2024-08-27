Sports log

On this day ...
February 22, 1980 — The U.S. Olympic hockey team stunned the Soviet Union with a 4-3 victory in the medal round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Captain Mike Eruzione scored the winning goal midway through the final period.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Santa Clara at Washington State, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saint Mary’s at Washington State, 11 a.m.
Northern Colorado at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 11 a.m., 2 p.m.
Washington State vs. UCLA, Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Ottawa, noon
Idaho at BYU, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Wyoming at Idaho, 10 a.m.
Washington State at TCU, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at MPSF meet, Spokane, all day
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at Mountain West Championships, Houston, all day
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Washington 2A district crossover — Pullman at Prosser, 4 p.m.
Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley — Colfax vs. Northwest Christian, consolation championship, 1 p.m.
2A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lewiston High — Potlatch vs. Troy, consolation bracket, 3 p.m.; Kamiah vs. Lapwai, semifinals, 4:30 p.m.; Kendrick vs. Logos, 6 p.m.
1A Whitepine League district tournament — Genesee at Timberline, 2 p.m.; St. John Bosco at Deary, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Washington 2A district crossover — Clarkston at Prosser, 2 p.m.
Idaho 1A state tournament — Genesee vs. Rockland, championship, Idaho Center, Nampa, 8:30 a.m. Pacific
Idaho 2A state tournament — Prairie vs. Oakley, championship, Idaho Center, Nampa, 10:30 a.m. Pacific; Lapwai vs. Valley, third-place game, Columbia High, 11 a.m. Pacific
Idaho 3A state tournament, at Bishop Kelly High, Boise — Grangeville vs. Melba, third-place game, 11 a.m. Pacific
Northeast 2B League tournament, at West Valley High, Spokane Valley — Colfax vs. Liberty, consolation championship, 11:30 a.m.
Washington 1B state play-in game, at Wellpinint High School — Colton vs. Inchelium, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman at Washington 2A/1A state championships
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston, Moscow at 5A district tournament, Lakeland High
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Santa Clara at Washington State, 3 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400; Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Saint Mary’s at Washington State, 11 a.m., KQQQ-AM (1150/102.1); Northern Colorado at Idaho, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school boys basketball — Northeast 2B League tournament: Colfax vs. Northwest Christian, consolation championship, 1 p.m. KCLX-AM (1450); Washington 2A district crossover: Pullman at Prosser, 4 p.m., KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)
High school girls basketball — Northeast 2B League tournament: Colfax vs. Liberty, consolation championship, 11:30 a.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Washington 2A district crossover: Clarkston at Prosser, 2 p.m., HANK-FM (92.1)
NHL — Seattle at Florida, 3 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Laces, Medley, Fla., 3 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m.
Auto racing — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 2 p.m., The CW
Men’s college basketball — Charleston at Drexel, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Florida St. at Louisville, 9 a.m., The CW; Tennessee at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., ESPN; TCU at Cincinnati, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., FOX; Richmond at St. Joseph’s, 9:30 a.m., USA; UNC-Wilmington at Hampton, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Iowa St. at Houston, 11 a.m., ESPN; Wake Forest at NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 11:15 a.m., The CW; Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m., USA; Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 1 p.m., CBS; George Mason at VCU, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Georgia at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1; Santa Clara at Washington St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Kentucky at Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPN; Akron at Ohio, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Boise St. at Nevada, 3 p.m., FS1; San Diego St. at Utah St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Missouri at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN; Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Idaho at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPN+; Duke at Illinois, 5 p.m., FOX; Butler at DePaul, 5 p.m., FS1; Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m., CBSSN; BYU at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN; California at Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Saint Mary’s at Washington St., 11 a.m., ESPN+; Iowa St. at Baylor, 11:30 a.m., FOX; Northern Colorado at Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Curling — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Semifinals, Lafayette, Colo. (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC; 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 1, Lafayette, Colo. (taped), 6 p.m., CNBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Third Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Third Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, noon, NBC; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand, 7:30 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saudi Cup: From King Abdulaziz Racecourse, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Denver, 5:30 p.m., ABC
NHL — Minnesota at Detroit, 9:25 a.m., ABC; Washington at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC
Men’s rugby — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney, 8:10 p.m., FS2; North Queensland at Melbourne, 10:10 p.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 4:30 a.m., USA; EFL Championship: Stoke City at Norwich City, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Ipswich Town, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: Minnesota United at LAFC, 1:30 p.m., FOX
Tennis — Dubai-WTA Final, 7 a.m., TENNIS; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Semifinals, noon, TENNIS
Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match: Team Shondell vs. Team Collier, Fishers, Ind., 10:30 a.m., CBS
Sunday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.
Washington State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Westbrook Invitational, Peoria, Ariz., all day
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Cal Poly, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Pacific at Idaho, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
NBA — New York at Boston, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
NHL — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., noon, FOX; AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (taped), 10 p.m., NBC
Charity hockey — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2/TRUTV
Men’s college basketball — Army at Bucknell, 9 a.m., CBSSN; UConn at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FOX; Purdue at Indiana, 10:30 a.m., CBS; UMKC at S. Dakota St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; FAU at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1; Ohio St. at UCLA, 12:35 p.m., CBS; Drake at N. Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; Southern Cal at Rutgers, 3 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Notre Dame at NC State, 9 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at TCU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Providence, 9 a.m., FS1; Syracuse at Duke, 11 a.m., The CW; North Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN; UCLA at Iowa, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., The CW; LSU at Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN; Illinois at Southern Cal, 1 p.m., FS1
Curling — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 2, Lafayette, Colo. (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC; 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 3, Lafayette, Colo. (taped) (if necessary), 5 p.m., CNBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya, 1 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, noon, NBC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
NBA — New York at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Dallas at Golden State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Memphis at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 6:35 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Edmonton at Washington, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV;
Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Jacksonville, Fla. (taped), 9:30 a.m, CBS
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Napoli at Como, 3:30a .m., CBSSN; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United, 6 a.m., USA
Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Belize vs. Haiti, Group A, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda, 5:50 a.m., FS2; SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Australia, Glendale, Ari., 2 p.m., TBS
Tennis — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Track and field — USATF: The 2025 Indoor Championships, New York, 10 a.m., NBC