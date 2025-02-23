Sections
SportsFebruary 23, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

February 23, 2014 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. won a rain-delayed Daytona 500 a decade after his first victory in the “Great American Race.” Earnhardt snapped a 55-race winless stretch that dated to 2012. It also ended a frustrating sequence at Daytona International Speedway that had seen him finish second in three of the previous four 500s.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.

Washington State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Westbrook Invitational, Peoria, Ariz., all day

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Cal Poly, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Pacific at Idaho, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

NBA — New York at Boston, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

NHL — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., noon, FOX; AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (taped), 10 p.m., NBC

Charity hockey — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2/TRUTV

Men’s college basketball — Army at Bucknell, 9 a.m., CBSSN; UConn at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FOX; Purdue at Indiana, 10:30 a.m., CBS; UMKC at S. Dakota St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; FAU at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1; Ohio St. at UCLA, 12:35 p.m., CBS; Drake at N. Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; Southern Cal at Rutgers, 3 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Notre Dame at NC State, 9 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at TCU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Providence, 9 a.m., FS1; Syracuse at Duke, 11 a.m., The CW; North Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN; UCLA at Iowa, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., The CW; LSU at Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN; Illinois at Southern Cal, 1 p.m., FS1

Curling — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 2, Lafayette, Colo. (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC; 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 3, Lafayette, Colo. (taped) (if necessary), 5 p.m., CNBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya, 1 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, noon, NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

NBA — New York at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Dallas at Golden State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Memphis at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 6:35 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Edmonton at Washington, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV;

Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Jacksonville, Fla. (taped), 9:30 a.m, CBS

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Napoli at Como, 3:30a .m., CBSSN; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United, 6 a.m., USA

Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Belize vs. Haiti, Group A, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda, 5:50 a.m., FS2; SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Australia, Glendale, Ari., 2 p.m., TBS

Tennis — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Track and field — USATF: The 2025 Indoor Championships, New York, 10 a.m., NBC

Monday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 10 a.m.

Washington State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas, 4 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at Nick Watney Invitational, Fresno, Calif., all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Westbrook Invitational, Peoria, Ariz., all day

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

3A Central Idaho League district tournament — Orofino at Priest River

2A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lewiston High — Logos vs. Prairie, 6 p.m.; Potlatch vs. Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.

1A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lapwai High — Clearwater Valley vs. Timberline, semifinals, 6 p.m.; Nezperce vs. Deary, semifinals, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 10 a.m., KOZE-AM (950)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Northeastern at Monmouth, 4 p.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Florida St., 4 p.m., ESPN; Michigan at Nebraska, 5 p.m., FS1; Houston at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN; Kansas at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Baylor at Kansas St., 4 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 2 p.m., ESPN2; TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 6 p.m., ESPN2

