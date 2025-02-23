Sports log

On this day ...

February 23, 2014 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. won a rain-delayed Daytona 500 a decade after his first victory in the “Great American Race.” Earnhardt snapped a 55-race winless stretch that dated to 2012. It also ended a frustrating sequence at Daytona International Speedway that had seen him finish second in three of the previous four 500s.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.

Washington State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Westbrook Invitational, Peoria, Ariz., all day

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Cal Poly, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Pacific at Idaho, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

NBA — New York at Boston, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

NHL — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., noon, FOX; AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (taped), 10 p.m., NBC

Charity hockey — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2/TRUTV

Men’s college basketball — Army at Bucknell, 9 a.m., CBSSN; UConn at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FOX; Purdue at Indiana, 10:30 a.m., CBS; UMKC at S. Dakota St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; FAU at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1; Ohio St. at UCLA, 12:35 p.m., CBS; Drake at N. Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; Southern Cal at Rutgers, 3 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Notre Dame at NC State, 9 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at TCU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Providence, 9 a.m., FS1; Syracuse at Duke, 11 a.m., The CW; North Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN; UCLA at Iowa, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., The CW; LSU at Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN; Illinois at Southern Cal, 1 p.m., FS1

Curling — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 2, Lafayette, Colo. (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC; 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 3, Lafayette, Colo. (taped) (if necessary), 5 p.m., CNBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya, 1 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, noon, NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2