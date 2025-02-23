Sports log

On this day ...
February 23, 2014 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. won a rain-delayed Daytona 500 a decade after his first victory in the “Great American Race.” Earnhardt snapped a 55-race winless stretch that dated to 2012. It also ended a frustrating sequence at Daytona International Speedway that had seen him finish second in three of the previous four 500s.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.
Washington State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Westbrook Invitational, Peoria, Ariz., all day
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Cal Poly, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Pacific at Idaho, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
NBA — New York at Boston, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
NHL — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., noon, FOX; AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (taped), 10 p.m., NBC
Charity hockey — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2/TRUTV
Men’s college basketball — Army at Bucknell, 9 a.m., CBSSN; UConn at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FOX; Purdue at Indiana, 10:30 a.m., CBS; UMKC at S. Dakota St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; FAU at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1; Ohio St. at UCLA, 12:35 p.m., CBS; Drake at N. Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m., PEACOCK; Southern Cal at Rutgers, 3 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Notre Dame at NC State, 9 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at TCU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Providence, 9 a.m., FS1; Syracuse at Duke, 11 a.m., The CW; North Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN; UCLA at Iowa, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., The CW; LSU at Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN; Illinois at Southern Cal, 1 p.m., FS1
Curling — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 2, Lafayette, Colo. (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC; 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles - Final, Game 3, Lafayette, Colo. (taped) (if necessary), 5 p.m., CNBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya, 1 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, noon, NBC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
NBA — New York at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Dallas at Golden State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Memphis at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 6:35 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Edmonton at Washington, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV;
Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Jacksonville, Fla. (taped), 9:30 a.m, CBS
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Napoli at Como, 3:30a .m., CBSSN; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United, 6 a.m., USA
Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Belize vs. Haiti, Group A, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda, 5:50 a.m., FS2; SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Australia, Glendale, Ari., 2 p.m., TBS
Tennis — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Track and field — USATF: The 2025 Indoor Championships, New York, 10 a.m., NBC
Monday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 10 a.m.
Washington State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas, 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Nick Watney Invitational, Fresno, Calif., all day
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Westbrook Invitational, Peoria, Ariz., all day
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
3A Central Idaho League district tournament — Orofino at Priest River
2A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lewiston High — Logos vs. Prairie, 6 p.m.; Potlatch vs. Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
1A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lapwai High — Clearwater Valley vs. Timberline, semifinals, 6 p.m.; Nezperce vs. Deary, semifinals, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 10 a.m., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Northeastern at Monmouth, 4 p.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Florida St., 4 p.m., ESPN; Michigan at Nebraska, 5 p.m., FS1; Houston at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN; Kansas at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Baylor at Kansas St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 2 p.m., ESPN2; TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 6 p.m., ESPN2