Sports log

5A Inland Empire League district tournament — Sandpoint at Lewiston, Game 1, 6 p.m.

1A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lapwai High — Timberline vs. Deary, consolation game, 6 p.m.; Clearwater Valley vs. Nezperce. championship, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Corban at Lewis-Clark State, Cascade Conference Tournament, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Idaho Vandal Coach’s Show, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Cougar Basketball Hour, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Miami, 4 p.m. ESPN; Baylor at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Providence at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1; Washington at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., PEACOCK; Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 8 p.m., CBSSN; New Mexico at San Diego St., 8 p.m., FS1

Golf — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club, 6 p.m., ESPN;

MLB — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN

NBA — Cleveland at Orlando, 4:40 p.m., TNT; Cleveland at Orlando (DataCast), 4:30 p.m., TRUTV; Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT; Dallas at L.A. Lakers (DataCast), 7 p.m., TRUTV

Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: All Nassr at Al Wehda, 7:45 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., USA; The French Cup: Stade de Reims at Angers SCO, Quarterfinal, 11:50 a.m., FS2; SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic, noon, CBSSN; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Sporting Kansas City at Inter Miami CF, First Round - Leg 2, 4:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Colorado at LAFC, First Round - Leg 2, 6:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS; Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS