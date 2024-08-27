Sports log

On this day ...
February 25, 1964 — Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) won his first world heavyweight title when Sonny Liston was unable to answer the bell for the seventh round at Convention Hall in Miami Beach, Fla.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, Cascade Conference Tournament, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Nick Watney Invitational, Fresno, Calif., all day
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at The Trailblazer, Las Vegas, all day
Idaho at GCU Invitational, Phoenix, Ariz., all day
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Community Colleges of Spokane at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5A Inland Empire League district tournament — Sandpoint at Lewiston, Game 1, 6 p.m.
1A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lapwai High — Timberline vs. Deary, consolation game, 6 p.m.; Clearwater Valley vs. Nezperce. championship, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, Cascade Conference Tournament, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Idaho Vandal Coach’s Show, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Cougar Basketball Hour, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Miami, 4 p.m. ESPN; Baylor at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Providence at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1; Washington at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., PEACOCK; Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 8 p.m., CBSSN; New Mexico at San Diego St., 8 p.m., FS1
Golf — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club, 6 p.m., ESPN;
MLB — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN
NBA — Cleveland at Orlando, 4:40 p.m., TNT; Cleveland at Orlando (DataCast), 4:30 p.m., TRUTV; Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT; Dallas at L.A. Lakers (DataCast), 7 p.m., TRUTV
Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: All Nassr at Al Wehda, 7:45 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., USA; The French Cup: Stade de Reims at Angers SCO, Quarterfinal, 11:50 a.m., FS2; SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic, noon, CBSSN; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Sporting Kansas City at Inter Miami CF, First Round - Leg 2, 4:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Colorado at LAFC, First Round - Leg 2, 6:55 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS; Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS