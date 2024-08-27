Sections
February 27, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

February 27, 1959 — The Boston Celtics beat the Minneapolis Lakers 173-139 as seven NBA records fell. The Celtics set records for most points (179), most points in a half (90), most points in a quarter (52) and most field goals (72). Boston’s Tom Heinsohn led all scorers with 43 points and Bob Cousy added 31 while setting an NBA record with 28 assists.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho State at Idaho, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at Pepperdine, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Iowa, noon

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State at NAIA Indoor Nationals, Gainesville, Fla., all day

Idaho at Big Sky Conference Championships, Flagstaff, Ariz., all day

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A Inland Empire League district tournament — Sandpoint at Lewiston, championship series Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

2A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lewiston High — , play-in to state play-in game, Logos vs. Kamiah, 5 p.m.

1A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lapwai High — Deary vs. Clearwater Valley, play-in to state play-in game, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Idaho State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); San Diego at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Pepperdine, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Idaho at Idaho State, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — North Texas at FAU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Idaho St. at Idaho, 6 p.m., SWX/ESPN+; W. Kentucky at UTEP, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Cleveland St. at Wright St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Rutgers at Michigan St., 6 p.m., PEACOCK; San Diego at Washington St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN+; Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — Washington St. at Pepperdine, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Creighton at UConn, 4 p.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Maryland at Indiana, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; South Carolina at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN

Golf — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 3 a.m. GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, First Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, 5:30 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 3 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

NBA — Denver at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

NFL — Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis, NFLN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United, noon, USA; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Saprissa at Vancouver, First Round - Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS1

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Indy, 5 p.m., FS1

Tennis — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Early Rounds, 7 a.m., TENNIS

