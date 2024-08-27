Sports log

5A Inland Empire League district tournament — Sandpoint at Lewiston, championship series Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

2A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lewiston High — , play-in to state play-in game, Logos vs. Kamiah, 5 p.m.

1A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lapwai High — Deary vs. Clearwater Valley, play-in to state play-in game, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Idaho State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); San Diego at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Pepperdine, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Idaho at Idaho State, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — North Texas at FAU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Idaho St. at Idaho, 6 p.m., SWX/ESPN+; W. Kentucky at UTEP, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Cleveland St. at Wright St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Rutgers at Michigan St., 6 p.m., PEACOCK; San Diego at Washington St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN+; Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — Washington St. at Pepperdine, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Creighton at UConn, 4 p.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Maryland at Indiana, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; South Carolina at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN

Golf — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 3 a.m. GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, First Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, 5:30 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 3 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

NBA — Denver at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

NFL — Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis, NFLN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United, noon, USA; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Saprissa at Vancouver, First Round - Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS1

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Indy, 5 p.m., FS1

Tennis — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Early Rounds, 7 a.m., TENNIS