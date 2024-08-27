Sports log

On this day ...
February 27, 1959 — The Boston Celtics beat the Minneapolis Lakers 173-139 as seven NBA records fell. The Celtics set records for most points (179), most points in a half (90), most points in a quarter (52) and most field goals (72). Boston’s Tom Heinsohn led all scorers with 43 points and Bob Cousy added 31 while setting an NBA record with 28 assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Pepperdine, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho State, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Iowa, noon
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA Indoor Nationals, Gainesville, Fla., all day
Idaho at Big Sky Conference Championships, Flagstaff, Ariz., all day
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5A Inland Empire League district tournament — Sandpoint at Lewiston, championship series Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
2A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lewiston High — , play-in to state play-in game, Logos vs. Kamiah, 5 p.m.
1A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lapwai High — Deary vs. Clearwater Valley, play-in to state play-in game, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); San Diego at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Pepperdine, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Idaho at Idaho State, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — North Texas at FAU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Idaho St. at Idaho, 6 p.m., SWX/ESPN+; W. Kentucky at UTEP, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Cleveland St. at Wright St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Rutgers at Michigan St., 6 p.m., PEACOCK; San Diego at Washington St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN+; Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball — Washington St. at Pepperdine, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Creighton at UConn, 4 p.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Maryland at Indiana, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; South Carolina at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN
Golf — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 3 a.m. GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, First Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, 5:30 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 3 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
NBA — Denver at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
NFL — Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis, NFLN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United, noon, USA; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Saprissa at Vancouver, First Round - Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS1
Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Indy, 5 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Early Rounds, 7 a.m., TENNIS