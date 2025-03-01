Sections
Sports log

On this day ...

March 1, 1969 — Tuesdee Testa becomes the first female jockey to win a race at a major American Thoroughbred track when she rides Buz On to victory in the third race at Santa Anita Park.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Weber State at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Pepperdine, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, Cascade Conference Tournament semifinal, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Weber State, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Iowa, noon

Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia (2), 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, noon

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State at NAIA Indoor Nationals, all day

Idaho at Big Sky Conference Championships, Flagstaff, Ariz., all day

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Washington 2B state tournament — Colfax vs. Lake Roosevelt, at Cheney High, 8 p.m.

Prairie hosts Idaho state play-in games — 6A: Post Falls vs. Timberline, 1 p.m.; 3A: St. Maries vs. Marsing, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington 2B state tournament — Colfax vs. Tri-Cities Prep, at Cheney High, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston, Moscow, Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Kamiah, Kendrick, Lapwai, Orofino, Potlatch at Idaho state championships, ICCU Dome, Pocatello, all day

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Weber State at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)

Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, Cascade Conference Tournament semifinal, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Idaho at Weber State, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

High school boys basketball — Washington 2B state tournament: Colfax vs. Lake Roosevelt, at Cheney High, 8 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

High school girls basketball — Washington 2B state tournament: Colfax vs. Tri-Cities Prep, at Cheney High, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NHL — Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m. KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla., 3 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Mist, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TRUTV

Auto racing — Indy NXT Series: Practice 2, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6 a.m., FS2; NTT INDYCAR Series: Practice 2, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 7 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas, PRIME VIDEO; NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas, 9:30 a.m., PRIME VIDEO

Auto racing — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 10:30 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas, 11:30 a.m., The CW; NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 11:30 a.m., FS1

Men’s basketball — UConn at Providence, 9 a.m., CBS; American at Colgate, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 9 a.m., The CW; Miami at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; Clemson at Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Butler at Villanova, 9 a.m., FOX; Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, 9 a.m., USA; Auburn at Kentucky, 10 a.m., ABC; Richmond at Dayton, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Texas Tech at Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Mississippi, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 11:15 a.m., CBS; Loyola of Chicago at Saint Louis, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Alabama at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN; Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Utah St. at Colorado St., 1 p.m., FS1; Cincinnati at Houston, 1:30 p.m., CBS; Creighton at Xavier, 1:30 p.m., FOX; Weber State at Idaho, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 2:15 p.m., The CW; Elon at Stony Brook, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Pittsburgh at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m., PEACOCK; San Diego St. at Wyoming, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Georgia at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Marquette at Georgetown, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Arizona at Iowa St., 6 p.m., ESPN; Washington St. at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., ESPN+; Oregon St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 7 p.m., CBSSN; West Virginia at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Gonzaga at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Providence at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Idaho at Weber State, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Southern Cal at UCLA, 6 p.m., FOX

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., noon, NBC; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, 6:30 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2; 1/ST RACING TOUR: The DK HORSE San Felipe (G2), Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif. and The Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes, Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., 2 p.m., CNBC

NBA — Golden State at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., ABC

NFL — Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Running Backs, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., NFLN

NHL — Boston at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC; Stadium Series: Detroit vs. Columbus, Columbus, Ohio, 3 p.m., ESPN

Men’s rugby — NRL: New Zealand at Canberra, 4 p.m., FOX; NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s rugby — IRL Internationals: Australian Jillaroos vs. England Women, First Round, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: West Bromwich Albion at Leeds United, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; EFL League One: Charlton Athletic at Leyton Orient, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte FC, 11 a.m., FOX; Liga MX: Pachuca at FC Juarez, 2:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Dubai-ATP Final, 7 a.m., TENNIS; Acapulco-ATP Final; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Semifinals, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Iowa, 9 a.m.

Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia, 11 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Whitman at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Gonzaga, all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Eastern Washington at Idaho, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at Last Chance Qualifier, all day, Boston

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NTT INDYCAR Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6 a.m., FOX; Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 7 a.m., FS1; NTT INDYCAR Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 9 a.m., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas, 12:30 p.m., FOX; AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (taped), 10 p.m., NBC

Baseball — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Colombia, Tucson, Ariz., 5 p.m., FS2

Men’s college basketball — FAU at South Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Wisconsin at Michigan St., 10:30 a.m., CBS; N. Iowa at Bradley, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Murray St. at Belmont, noon, CBSSN; Illinois at Michigan, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Memphis at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at North Carolina, 11 a.m., The CW; Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; Marquette at UConn, 11 a.m., FS1; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Marquette at UConn, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Georgia Tech at Stanford, 1 p.m., The CW; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Iowa, 1 p.m. PEACOCK; Ohio St. at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Ohio St. at Maryland, 2 p.m., FS1; TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Villanova at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., FS1;

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 1:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., noon, NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NBA — Denver at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Phoenix, 6:35 p.m., ESPN

NFL — Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., NFLN

NHL — Toronto at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; Boston at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Hibernian, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Austin-WTA Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA Finals, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Vegas, 3 p.m., CBSSN

