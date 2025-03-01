Sports log

Women’s college basketball — Providence at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Idaho at Weber State, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Southern Cal at UCLA, 6 p.m., FOX

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., noon, NBC; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, 6:30 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2; 1/ST RACING TOUR: The DK HORSE San Felipe (G2), Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif. and The Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes, Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., 2 p.m., CNBC

NBA — Golden State at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., ABC

NFL — Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Running Backs, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., NFLN

NHL — Boston at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC; Stadium Series: Detroit vs. Columbus, Columbus, Ohio, 3 p.m., ESPN

Men’s rugby — NRL: New Zealand at Canberra, 4 p.m., FOX; NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s rugby — IRL Internationals: Australian Jillaroos vs. England Women, First Round, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: West Bromwich Albion at Leeds United, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; EFL League One: Charlton Athletic at Leyton Orient, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte FC, 11 a.m., FOX; Liga MX: Pachuca at FC Juarez, 2:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Dubai-ATP Final, 7 a.m., TENNIS; Acapulco-ATP Final; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Semifinals, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Iowa, 9 a.m.

Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia, 11 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Whitman at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Gonzaga, all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Eastern Washington at Idaho, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at Last Chance Qualifier, all day, Boston

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NTT INDYCAR Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6 a.m., FOX; Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 7 a.m., FS1; NTT INDYCAR Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 9 a.m., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas, 12:30 p.m., FOX; AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (taped), 10 p.m., NBC

Baseball — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Colombia, Tucson, Ariz., 5 p.m., FS2

Men’s college basketball — FAU at South Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Wisconsin at Michigan St., 10:30 a.m., CBS; N. Iowa at Bradley, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Murray St. at Belmont, noon, CBSSN; Illinois at Michigan, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Memphis at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at North Carolina, 11 a.m., The CW; Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; Marquette at UConn, 11 a.m., FS1; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Marquette at UConn, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Georgia Tech at Stanford, 1 p.m., The CW; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Iowa, 1 p.m. PEACOCK; Ohio St. at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Ohio St. at Maryland, 2 p.m., FS1; TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Villanova at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., FS1;

Golf — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 1:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., noon, NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NBA — Denver at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Phoenix, 6:35 p.m., ESPN

NFL — Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., NFLN

NHL — Toronto at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; Boston at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Hibernian, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Austin-WTA Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA Finals, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Vegas, 3 p.m., CBSSN