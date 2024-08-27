Sports log

On this day ...
March 2, 1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points to lead the Philadelphia Warriors to a 169-147 triumph over the New York Knicks. Chamberlain scored 59 second-half points and 28 points from the free-throw line for records.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Iowa, 10 a.m.
Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Whitman at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Gonzaga, all day
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Last Chance Qualifier, all day, Boston
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — NTT INDYCAR Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6 a.m., FOX; Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 7 a.m., FS1; NTT INDYCAR Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 9 a.m., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas, 12:30 p.m., FOX; FIM Motorcross Championship: MX2, Cordoba, Argentina (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN; FIM Motorcross Championship: MXGP, Cordoba, Argentina, (taped), 9 p.m., CBSSN; AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (taped), 10 p.m., CNBC
Baseball — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Colombia, Tucson, Ariz., 5 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — FAU at South Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Wisconsin at Michigan St., 10:30 a.m., CBS; N. Iowa at Bradley, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Murray St. at Belmont, noon, CBSSN; Illinois at Michigan, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Memphis at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at North Carolina, 11 a.m., The CW; Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; Marquette at UConn, 11 a.m., FS1; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Marquette at UConn, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Georgia Tech at Stanford, 1 p.m., The CW; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Iowa, 1 p.m. PEACOCK; Ohio St. at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Ohio St. at Maryland, 2 p.m., FS1; TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Villanova at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 1:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., noon, NBC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NBA — Denver at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Phoenix, 6:35 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., NFLN
NHL — Toronto at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; Boston at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Hibernian, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Austin-WTA Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA Finals, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS
Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Vegas, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, Cascade Conference Tournament championship, 6 p.m.
Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Juli Inkser Invitational, Fairfax, Calif., all day
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, Cascade Conference Tournament championship, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Wake Forest at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kansas at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at Northwestern, 6 p.m., FS1; Idaho at Montana St., 6 p.m., ESPN+
Women’s college basketball — Montana St. at Idaho, 6 p.m., ESPN+; Wichita St. at North Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Eastern Washington at Montana, 8 p.m., ESPN2
College golf — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, S.C., 11:30 a.m., GOLF; TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, noon, ESPN2; New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 4 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Spring Training: Boston vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN