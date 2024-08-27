Sports log

On this day ...

March 2, 1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points to lead the Philadelphia Warriors to a 169-147 triumph over the New York Knicks. Chamberlain scored 59 second-half points and 28 points from the free-throw line for records.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Iowa, 10 a.m.

Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia, 11 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Whitman at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Gonzaga, all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Eastern Washington at Idaho, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at Last Chance Qualifier, all day, Boston

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NTT INDYCAR Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6 a.m., FOX; Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 7 a.m., FS1; NTT INDYCAR Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 9 a.m., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas, 12:30 p.m., FOX; FIM Motorcross Championship: MX2, Cordoba, Argentina (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN; FIM Motorcross Championship: MXGP, Cordoba, Argentina, (taped), 9 p.m., CBSSN; AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (taped), 10 p.m., CNBC

Baseball — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Colombia, Tucson, Ariz., 5 p.m., FS2

Men’s college basketball — FAU at South Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Wisconsin at Michigan St., 10:30 a.m., CBS; N. Iowa at Bradley, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Murray St. at Belmont, noon, CBSSN; Illinois at Michigan, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Memphis at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at North Carolina, 11 a.m., The CW; Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; Marquette at UConn, 11 a.m., FS1; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Marquette at UConn, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Georgia Tech at Stanford, 1 p.m., The CW; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Iowa, 1 p.m. PEACOCK; Ohio St. at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Ohio St. at Maryland, 2 p.m., FS1; TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Villanova at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 1:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., noon, NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2