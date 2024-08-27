Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsMarch 2, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

March 2, 1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points to lead the Philadelphia Warriors to a 169-147 triumph over the New York Knicks. Chamberlain scored 59 second-half points and 28 points from the free-throw line for records.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Iowa, 10 a.m.

Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia, 11 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Whitman at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Gonzaga, all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Eastern Washington at Idaho, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at Last Chance Qualifier, all day, Boston

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NTT INDYCAR Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6 a.m., FOX; Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 7 a.m., FS1; NTT INDYCAR Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 9 a.m., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas, 12:30 p.m., FOX; FIM Motorcross Championship: MX2, Cordoba, Argentina (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN; FIM Motorcross Championship: MXGP, Cordoba, Argentina, (taped), 9 p.m., CBSSN; AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (taped), 10 p.m., CNBC

Baseball — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Colombia, Tucson, Ariz., 5 p.m., FS2

Men’s college basketball — FAU at South Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Wisconsin at Michigan St., 10:30 a.m., CBS; N. Iowa at Bradley, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Murray St. at Belmont, noon, CBSSN; Illinois at Michigan, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Memphis at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at North Carolina, 11 a.m., The CW; Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; Marquette at UConn, 11 a.m., FS1; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., PEACOCK; Marquette at UConn, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Georgia Tech at Stanford, 1 p.m., The CW; Kansas St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Iowa, 1 p.m. PEACOCK; Ohio St. at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Ohio St. at Maryland, 2 p.m., FS1; TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Villanova at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla., 5 a.m., FS1

Golf — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa, 1:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., noon, NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

NBA — Denver at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Phoenix, 6:35 p.m., ESPN

NFL — Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., NFLN

NHL — Toronto at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; Boston at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Hibernian, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Austin-WTA Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA Finals, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Vegas, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, Cascade Conference Tournament championship, 6 p.m.

Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Juli Inkser Invitational, Fairfax, Calif., all day

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, Cascade Conference Tournament championship, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Wake Forest at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kansas at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at Northwestern, 6 p.m., FS1; Idaho at Montana St., 6 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — Montana St. at Idaho, 6 p.m., ESPN+; Wichita St. at North Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Eastern Washington at Montana, 8 p.m., ESPN2

College golf — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, S.C., 11:30 a.m., GOLF; TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, noon, ESPN2; New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 4 p.m., ESPN2

MLB — Spring Training: Boston vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN

Related
SportsMar. 2
PREP ROUNDUP: Bengals’ Slyter brings home the gold from stat...
SportsMar. 2
Warriors ‘stay poised’ in conference semifinal win at Oregon...
SportsMar. 2
Idaho garners an OT victory on senior day
SportsMar. 2
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LC’s Zywina, Kibiwot break school records, ...
Related
Cougars kick off spring football earlier than ever
SportsMar. 2
Cougars kick off spring football earlier than ever
Warrior men shoot lights out in Cascade Conference semifinal
SportsMar. 1
Warrior men shoot lights out in Cascade Conference semifinal
PREP ROUNDUP: 5 Bengals book state semifinal wrestling berths
SportsMar. 1
PREP ROUNDUP: 5 Bengals book state semifinal wrestling berths
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: 3 home runs for Warrior baseball in win over British Columbia
SportsMar. 1
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: 3 home runs for Warrior baseball in win over British Columbia
Mariners have a good problem on their hands: Who gets the ball on opening day?
SportsMar. 1
Mariners have a good problem on their hands: Who gets the ball on opening day?
Sanders, Ward take center stage at NFL combine
SportsMar. 1
Sanders, Ward take center stage at NFL combine
Bengal boys are State-bound
SportsFeb. 28
Bengal boys are State-bound
Cougs hold off San Diego on senior day
SportsFeb. 28
Cougs hold off San Diego on senior day
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy