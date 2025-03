Sports log

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington 1B state tournament, Spokane Arena — Garfield-Palouse vs. Yakama Tribal, 12:15 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school boys basketball — Washington 2B state tournament, Spokane Arena — Colfax vs. Okanogan, 9 a.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho 5A state tournament: Lewiston vs. Twin Falls, 1 p.m. Pacific, KVTY-FM (105.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Hawthorn at Sydney, 12:35 a.m. (Friday), FS2

Men’s college basketball — FAU at UAB, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Liberty at MTSU, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan St. at Iowa, 5 p.m., FS1; Charlotte at North Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Oregon, Second Round, Indianapolis, 9 a.m., BTN

Golf — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, 3 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, 7 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m. GOLF; LIV Golf Hong Kong: First Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong, 8 p.m., FS1; LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Second Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China, 8 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, 3 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MLB — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees, Tampa, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN; Spring Training: Seattle at Arizona, 5:40 p.m., ROOT

NBA — Philadelphia at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; New York at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

NHL — Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., ESPN; San Jose at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — UEFA Europa League: Rangers at Fenerbahce, Round of 16 - Leg 1, 9:40 a.m., CBSSN; Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Quadisiya, 11 a.m., FS2; UEFA Europa League: Athletic Club at AS Roma, Round of 16 - Leg 1, noon, CBSSN; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cavalier FC at Inter Miami CF, Round of 16 - Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS