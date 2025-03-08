Sports log

On this day ...

March 8, 2008 — Lindsey Vonn won her 10th career World Cup downhill to break the U.S. record held by Picabo Street and Daron Rahlves. Vonn broke the record with her fifth downhill of the season in 1:23.57 on the 1.4-mile Crans-Montana, Switzerland course.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State vs. LMU, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon

Seattle U at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State vs. Texas Wesleyan Wesleyan Invitational, Arlington, Texas, 6 a.m.

Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Texas Wesleyan Invitational, Arlington, Texas — vs. Kansas Wesleyan, 6 a.m.; vs. Our Lady of the Lake, 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Idaho 2A state tournament, Idaho Center, Nampa — Kendrick vs. Kamiah, championship, 10:30 a.m. Pacific

Washington 2B state tournament, Spokane Arena, Spokane — Colfax vs. Reardan, third-place game, 11:15 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington 1B state tournament, Spokane Arena — Garfield-Palouse vs. Neah Bay, championship, 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950)

Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. LMU, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)

High school boys basketball — Washington 2B state tournament, Spokane Arena, Spokane — Colfax vs. Reardan, third-place game, 11:15 a.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s 3x3 basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Mist, Medley, Fla., 3 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TRUTV

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari., 11:05 a.m., PRIME VIDEO; NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari., 12:10 p.m., PRIME VIDEO; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GOVX 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari., 2 p.m., The CW

Men’s college basketball — NC State at Miami, 9 a.m., The CW; Kentucky at Missouri, 9 a.m., ESPN; St. John’s at Marquette, 9 a.m., FOX; Loyola of Chicago at UMass, 9:30 a.m., USA; Penn St. at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., PEACOCK; Iowa St. at Kansas, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Georgetown at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1; Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 11:15 a.m., The CW; Alabama at Auburn, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Seton Hall at UConn, 11:30 a.m., FOX; Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 11:30 a.m., USA; Northwestern a Maryland, noon, PEACOCK; Missouri Valley Tournament Semifinals, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Ohio St. at Indiana, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Providence at Xavier,1 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Kansas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Missouri Valley Tournament Semifinals, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Butler at Creighton, 3 p.m., FS1; Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Summit League Tournament Semifinals, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at UCLA, 5 p.m., FOX; Ohio Valley Tournament Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Houston at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN; Summit League Tournament Semifinals, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Nevada at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; UC San Diego at UC Davis, 8 p.m., ESPN2; Washington St. vs. LMU, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State, Semifinal, 9 a.m, ESPN2; Big East Tournament: St. John’s vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, 9 a.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament Semifinals, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament Semifinals, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Southeastern Tournament: Oklahoma vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, 2:30 p.m., BTN; Southeastern Tournament Semifinals, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., FS2; Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., FS2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 9:30 a.m, GOLF; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, Ariz., 2 p.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Final Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China, 8 p.m., GOLF; LIV Golf Hong Kong: Final Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2

Mixed martial arts — UFC 313 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA — L.A. Lakers at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC