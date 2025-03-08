Sports log

On this day ...
March 8, 2008 — Lindsey Vonn won her 10th career World Cup downhill to break the U.S. record held by Picabo Street and Daron Rahlves. Vonn broke the record with her fifth downhill of the season in 1:23.57 on the 1.4-mile Crans-Montana, Switzerland course.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. LMU, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
Seattle U at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Texas Wesleyan Wesleyan Invitational, Arlington, Texas, 6 a.m.
Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Texas Wesleyan Invitational, Arlington, Texas — vs. Kansas Wesleyan, 6 a.m.; vs. Our Lady of the Lake, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Idaho 2A state tournament, Idaho Center, Nampa — Kendrick vs. Kamiah, championship, 10:30 a.m. Pacific
Washington 2B state tournament, Spokane Arena, Spokane — Colfax vs. Reardan, third-place game, 11:15 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Washington 1B state tournament, Spokane Arena — Garfield-Palouse vs. Neah Bay, championship, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. LMU, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school boys basketball — Washington 2B state tournament, Spokane Arena, Spokane — Colfax vs. Reardan, third-place game, 11:15 a.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s 3x3 basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Mist, Medley, Fla., 3 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TRUTV
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari., 11:05 a.m., PRIME VIDEO; NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari., 12:10 p.m., PRIME VIDEO; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GOVX 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari., 2 p.m., The CW
Men’s college basketball — NC State at Miami, 9 a.m., The CW; Kentucky at Missouri, 9 a.m., ESPN; St. John’s at Marquette, 9 a.m., FOX; Loyola of Chicago at UMass, 9:30 a.m., USA; Penn St. at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., PEACOCK; Iowa St. at Kansas, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Georgetown at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1; Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 11:15 a.m., The CW; Alabama at Auburn, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Seton Hall at UConn, 11:30 a.m., FOX; Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 11:30 a.m., USA; Northwestern a Maryland, noon, PEACOCK; Missouri Valley Tournament Semifinals, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Ohio St. at Indiana, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Providence at Xavier,1 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Kansas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Missouri Valley Tournament Semifinals, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Butler at Creighton, 3 p.m., FS1; Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Summit League Tournament Semifinals, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at UCLA, 5 p.m., FOX; Ohio Valley Tournament Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Houston at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN; Summit League Tournament Semifinals, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Nevada at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; UC San Diego at UC Davis, 8 p.m., ESPN2; Washington St. vs. LMU, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
Women’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State, Semifinal, 9 a.m, ESPN2; Big East Tournament: St. John’s vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, 9 a.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament Semifinals, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament Semifinals, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Southeastern Tournament: Oklahoma vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, 2:30 p.m., BTN; Southeastern Tournament Semifinals, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., FS2; Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 9:30 a.m, GOLF; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, Ariz., 2 p.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Final Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China, 8 p.m., GOLF; LIV Golf Hong Kong: Final Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 313 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC
NHL — Seattle at Philadelphia, 9:25 a.m., ABC; Boston at Tampa Bay, noon, ABC
Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: Stoke City at Coventry City, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest, 4:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Fulham at Brighton & Hove Albion, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Brentford FC, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: LAFC at Seattle, 1:30 a.m., FOX
Swimming — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Westmont, Ill. (taped), 10:30 a.m., CNBC
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS
Sunday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. TBD, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, TBD
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. TBD, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.
Seattle U at Washington State, 12:05 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Bandon Dunes Championship, Bandon, Ore., all day
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Portland State at Idaho, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Washington State vs. TBD, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari., 12:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Michigan at Michigan St., 9 a.m., CBS; Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Bucknell, Semifinal, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Nebraska, 9:30 a.m., FOX; Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at American U., Semifinal, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Sun Tournament: North Alabama at Lipscomb, Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis, 11:15 a.m., CBS; Oregon at Washington, noon, BTN; West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D., 6 p.m., CBSSN; West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. San Francisco, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C., 10 a.m., ESPN; Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., 11:30 a.m., FOX; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C., noon, ESPN; Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henrico, Va., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m., CBS; Washington St. vs. TBD, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., 2 p.m., ESPN; Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., 2 p.m., FOX; Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Johnson City, Tenn., 3 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, 2:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 9:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, Ariz., 2 p.m., GOLF
Horce racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NBA — Denver at Oklahoma City, 10 a.m., ABC; Phoenix at Dallas, 12:30 a.m., ABC; Cleveland at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., ESPN
NHL — New Jersey at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli, 7 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Women’s soccer — Serie A: Inter Milan at AS Roma, 4:30 a.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS
Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Orlando, 3 p.m., CBSSN