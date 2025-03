Sports log

On this day ...

March 9, 2011 — Kevin Love recorded his 52nd consecutive double-double to surpass Moses Malone for the longest such streak since the ABA and NBA merged in 1976 in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 101-75 win over the Indiana Pacers. Love overcame a bruised left knee to put up 16 points and 21 rebounds in just 27 minutes.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State vs. San Francisco, West Coast Conference Tournament, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State vs. Pacific, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.

Seattle U at Washington State, 12:05 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Bandon Dunes Championship, Bandon, Ore., all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Portland State at Idaho, 11 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. San Francisco, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)

Women’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Pacific, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari., 12:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Michigan at Michigan St., 9 a.m., CBS; Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Bucknell, Semifinal, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Nebraska, 9:30 a.m., FOX; Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at American U., Semifinal, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Sun Tournament: North Alabama at Lipscomb, Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis, 11:15 a.m., CBS; Oregon at Washington, noon, BTN; West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D., 6 p.m., CBSSN; West Coast Tournament: Washington St. vs. San Francisco, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C., 10 a.m., ESPN; Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., 11:30 a.m., FOX; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C., noon, ESPN; Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henrico, Va., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m., CBS; Washington St. vs. Pacific, West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., 2 p.m., ESPN; Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., 2 p.m., FOX; Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Johnson City, Tenn., 3 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, 2:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 9:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, Ariz., 2 p.m., GOLF