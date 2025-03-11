Sports log

Lewis-Clark State Men’s and Women’s at Sam Adams Classic, Spokane, all day.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Pullman at Wa-Hi Golf Invite, Walla Walla Country Club, noon

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Idaho vs. Montana, Big Sky Conference Tournament, semifinals, Boise, 8:30 p.m. Pacific, KRPL-AM (1400)

College baseball — WSU at Oregon State, 5:35 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Colonial Tournament: Delaware vs. UNCW, Championship, Washington, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Horizon Tournament: Youngston St. vs. Robert Morris, Championship, Indianapolis, 4 p.m., ESPN; Northeast Tournament: St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2; West Coast Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, Championship, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN; America East Tournament: Albany (NY) at Bryant, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Big Sky Tournament: Northern Colorado vs. Montana State, Semifinal, Boise, 6 p.m, ESPNU; Big Sky Tournament: Idaho vs. Montana, Semifinal, Boise, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Horizon Tournament: Green Bay vs. Purdue, Championship, Indianapolis, 1 p.m., ESPN2; West Coast Tournament: Oregon State vs. Portland, Championship, Las Vegas, 1 p.m., ESPN2

NBA — Milwaukee at Indiana, 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Feyenoord at Inter Milan, Round of 16 - Leg 2, 1 p.m., CBSSN; CONCACAF Champions Cup: LAFC at Columbus, Round of 16 - Leg 2, 5:30 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Champions Cup: FC Cincinnati at Tigres UANL, Round of 16 - Leg 2, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Round of 16, 11 a.m., TENNIS