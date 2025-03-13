Sports log

Lewiston at Clarkston, 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Australian rules football — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn, 1:35 a.m. (Friday), FS2

Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia, 9:55 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s beach soccer — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group B, Nassau, Bahamas, 2:50 p.m., FS2

Men’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure, Second Round, Washington, 8:30 a.m., USA; Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Oregon, Second Round, Indianapolis, 9 a.m., BTN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C., 9 a.m., BTN; Big East Tournament: Butler vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, New York, 9 a.m., ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: Iowa State vs. BYU, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Davidson vs. Saint Louis, Second Round, Washington, 11 a.m., USA; Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C., 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Xavier, Quarterfinal, New York, 11:30 a.m., PEACOCK; Mountain West Tournament: San Jose St. vs. New Mexico, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, noon, CBSSN; Big 12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., noon, CBSSSN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Fordham vs. George Washington, Second Round, Washington, 2 p.m., USA; Mountain West Tournament: Boise St. vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Stanford vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, New York, 4 p.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament: La Salle vs. Saint Joseph’s, Second Round, Washington, 4:30 p.m., USA; Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. Colorado St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: SMU vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, New York, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Mountain West Tournament: UNLV vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, First Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; LIV Golf Singapore: First Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 9 p.m., FS1

MLB — Spring Training: Arizona at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., ROOT

NBA — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Sacramento at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: Al Riyadh at Al Ittihad, 11:45 a.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Cavalier FC, Round of 16 - Leg 2, 4:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Pumas UNAM at LD Alajuelense, Round of 16 - Leg 2, 6:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS