Sports log

On this day ...
March 13, 2022 — After a 40-day retirement, record breaking quarterback Tom Brady announced he will play at least one more season in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at San Diego State, 2:00 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston vs. Clarkston, Harris Field, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Clarkston at Deer Park, 4 p.m.
Pullman at North Central, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston at Clarkston, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Australian rules football — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn, 1:35 a.m. (Friday), FS2
Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia, 9:55 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s beach soccer — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group B, Nassau, Bahamas, 2:50 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure, Second Round, Washington, 8:30 a.m., USA; Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Oregon, Second Round, Indianapolis, 9 a.m., BTN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C., 9 a.m., BTN; Big East Tournament: Butler vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, New York, 9 a.m., ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: Iowa State vs. BYU, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Davidson vs. Saint Louis, Second Round, Washington, 11 a.m., USA; Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C., 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Xavier, Quarterfinal, New York, 11:30 a.m., PEACOCK; Mountain West Tournament: San Jose St. vs. New Mexico, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, noon, CBSSN; Big 12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., noon, CBSSSN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Fordham vs. George Washington, Second Round, Washington, 2 p.m., USA; Mountain West Tournament: Boise St. vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Stanford vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, New York, 4 p.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament: La Salle vs. Saint Joseph’s, Second Round, Washington, 4:30 p.m., USA; Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. Colorado St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: SMU vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, New York, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Mountain West Tournament: UNLV vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, First Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; LIV Golf Singapore: First Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 9 p.m., FS1
MLB — Spring Training: Arizona at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., ROOT
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Sacramento at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: Al Riyadh at Al Ittihad, 11:45 a.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Cavalier FC, Round of 16 - Leg 2, 4:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Pumas UNAM at LD Alajuelense, Round of 16 - Leg 2, 6:55 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS