SportsMarch 14, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

March 14, 1981 — A date which defines March Madness. The second round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament featured three upsets decided in the late seconds. Saint Joseph’s stunned No. 1-ranked DePaul 49-48 on John Smith’s layup with two seconds left. Arkansas knocked off Louisville 74-73 on U.S. Reed’s half-court shot that beat the buzzer. Moments later, Rolando Blackman of Kansas State hit a fadeaway shot from the corner with two seconds left for a 50-48 win over No. 2-ranked Oregon State.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State vs. Saint Francis, NAIA tournament first round, Georgetown, Kentucky, 5 p.m. Pacific

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State vs. Columbia College, NAIA tournament first round, Sioux City, Iowa, 6 p.m. Pacific

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), 1 p.m.

Washington State at Air Force, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State, Idaho at NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Virgina Beach, Va., all day

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at San Diego State, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Weber State at Idaho, 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Timberlake at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Grangeville at Marsing, 2 p.m.

Kellogg at Orofino, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Kendrick, Orofino at Small School Invite, Airport Park, Lewiston

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Pullman boys at Cheney, 3:30 p.m.

Cheney at Pullman girls, 3:30 p.m.

Lewiston at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.

Moscow at Hayden Peak Invitational, Hayden, Idaho, all day

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Saint Francis, NAIA tournament first round, Georgetown, Kentucky, 5 p.m. Pacific, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)

Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Columbia College, NAIA tournament first round, Sioux City, Iowa, 6 p.m. Pacific, KVTY-FM (105.1)

College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Air Force, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Port Adelaide at Collingwood, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

Auto racing — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Ecosave 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU, Quarterfinal, Washington, 8:30 a.m., USA; Big Ten Tournament: Oregon vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, 9 a.m., BTN; Conference USA Tournament: Kennesaw St. vs. Liberty, Semifinal, Huntsville, Ala., 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Southeastern Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn., 10 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic Tournament: Wichita St. vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Louis vs. Loyola of Chicago, Quarterfinal, Washington, 11 a.m., USA; Conference USA Tournament: Jacksonville St. vs. LA Tech-Middle Tennessee-winner, Semifinal, Huntsville, Ala., noon, CBSSN; Southeastern Tournament: Longhorns vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; American Athletic Tournament: Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Washington vs. George Mason, Quarterfinal, Washington, 2 p.m., USA; Mid-American Tournament: Akron vs. Toledo, Semifinal, Cleveland, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Big East Tournament: St. John’s vs. Marquette, Semifinal, New York, 3:30 p.m., FOX; Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN, 3:30 p.m., FOX; Big 12 Tournament: BYU vs. Houston, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Mid-American Tournament: Kent St. vs. Miami (OH), Semifinal, Cleveland, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Joseph’s vs. Dayton, Quarterfinal, Washington, 4:30 p.m., PEACOCK, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. TBD, Semifinal, New York, 6 p.m., FOX; Mountain West Tournament: Boise State vs. New Mexico, Semifinal, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Lousville vs. TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Big West Tournament: TBD vs. UC Irvine, Semifinal, Henderson, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; Mountain West Tournament: Colorado St. vs. UNLV-Utah St. winner, Semifinal, Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, Second Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; LIV Golf Singapore: Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 6 p.m., FS2; LIV Golf Singapore: Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 8 p.m., FS1

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m., FS2

MLB — Spring Training: Seattle at Cleveland, 1:05 p.m., ROOT

Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP Doubles Semifinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS; Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals, 4 p.m., TENNIS

