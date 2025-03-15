Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsMarch 15, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

March 15, 2016 — Dallas Seavey won his third straight Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and his fourth overall title in five years. Seavey completed the nearly 1,000-mile race in a record time of 8 days, 11 hours, 20 minutes, 16 seconds.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State vs. Briar Cliff, NAIA First and Second Rounds, Sioux City, Iowa, 2 p.m. Pacific

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon

Washington State at Air Force, USAF Academy, Colo., noon

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Willamette Valley Cup, Salem, Ore., all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Willamette Valley Cup, Salem, Ore., all day

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State, NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Virgina Beach, Va., all day

Idaho, NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Virgina Beach, Va., all day

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lakeland at Lewiston (2), noon

West Valley at Clarkston (2), noon

Pullman at East Valley (2), noon

Colfax at Asotin Jamboree, 9 a.m.

Genesee at Nezperce, noon

Grangeville at Cole Valley Christian (2), 11 a.m.

Priest River at Orofino (2), 2 p.m.

Pomeroy at DeSales (2), 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Asotin jamboree — Pullman at Clarkston, noon; Pullman at Asotin, 1 p.m.; Clarkston at Asotin, 2 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Sunnyside Christian (2), 11 a.m.

Lapwai at Troy (2), 1 p.m.

Kendrick, Orofino at Small School Invite, Airport Park, Lewiston

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Pullman at R.A. Long, noon

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Moscow at Hayden Peak Invitational, Hayden, Idaho, all day

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Briar Cliff, NAIA First and Second Rounds, Sioux City, Iowa, 2 p.m. Pacific, KVTY-FM (105.1)

College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2) noon, KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Air Force, USAF Academy, Colo., noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school baseball — Pullman at East Valley (2), noon, KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, 9:05 p.m., FS2

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Argentina Grand Prix - Sprint Race, Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero, Argentina, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m., The CW; Formula 1: The Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia, 8:55 p.m., ESPN

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Bowling — PBA: The Mike Aulby Nevada Classic Pres. by Pilgrim’s, Reno, Nev., 3 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — America East Tournament: Maine at Bryant, Championship, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Yale, Semifinal, Providence, R.I., 8 a.m., ESPNU; Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Atlantic 10 Tournament: VCU vs. Loyola Illinois, Semifinal, Washington, D.C., 10 a.m., CBSSN; Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn., 10 a.m., ESPN; Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: Norfolk St. vs. TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Ivy League Tournament: Dartmouth vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Providence, R.I., 11 a.m., ESPNEWS; American Athletic Tournament: Memphis vs. Tulane, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, noon, ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. TBD, Semifinal, Washington, D.C., 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn., 12:30 p.m., SEC; American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Mountain West Tournament: Boies St.-New Mexico winner vs. Colorado St.-Utah St. winner, Championship, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., CBS; Big 12 Tournament: Houston vs. TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m., CBS; Big East Tournament: St. John’s vs. TBD, Championship, New York, 3:30 p.m., FOX; Mid-American Tournament: Akron vs. TBD, Championship, Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., ESPN2; Conference USA Tournament: JSU vs. Liberty, Championship, Huntsville, Ala., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C., 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, 6:40 p.m., ESPN2; Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, 8:40 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Mid-American Tournament: Toledo vs. Ball St., Championship, Cleveland, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Conference USA Tournament: Liberty vs. TBD, Championship, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college gymnastics — UCLA at Utah, 6 p.m., FOX

Golf — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, Third Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 11 a.m., NBC; LIV Golf Singapore: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 6 p.m., FS2; LIV Golf Singapore: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NBA — New York at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

NHL — New Jersey at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC

Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: Stoke City at Millwall, 5:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, 8 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at AFC Bournemouth, 10:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Austin at LAFC, 12:30 p.m., FOX; MLS: Minnesota at Kansas City, 5 p.m., FS1

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Portland at Kansas City, 9:30 a.m., ABC; NWSL: Bay at Utah, 4:30 p.m., ION; NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Seattle, 7 p.m., ION

Tennis — Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS; Indian Wells-ATP Singles Semifinals, Doubles Final, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Air Force, USAF Academy, Colo., 11 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Willamette Valley Cup, Salem, Ore., all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Willamette Valley Cup, Salem, Ore., all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, Spokane, Wash. 10 a.m

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, Spokane, Wash. 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston vs. Lakeland (2), 2 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Washington State at Air Force, USAF Academy, Colo., 11 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Rose, Semifinal, Medley, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls, Semifinal, Medley, Fla., 5:45 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Argentina Grand Prix, Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero, Argentina, 10:30 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s beach soccer — CONCACAF Championship: Third-Place Match, Nassau, Bahamas, 2:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Championship: Final, Nassau Bahamas, 4:50 p.m., FS2

Bowling — PBA Tour: The WSOB XVI Scorpion Championship, Reno, Nev., 5 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington, D.C., 10 a.m., CBS; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn., 10 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m., CBS; NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show, 3 p.m., CBS

Women’s college basketball — Patriot League Tournament: Army at Lehigh, Championship, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Coastal Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind., 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Women’s Selection Special, 5 p.m., ESPN

College track and field — NCAA Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships: From Virginia Beach, Va. (taped), 4 p.m., ESPNU

Golf — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, Final Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 10 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NBA — Philadelphia at Dallas, 10 a.m., ABC; Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Vegas at Detroit, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; Dallas at Colorado, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Sailing — Sail GP: The Rolex Los Angeles Grand Prix - Event 4, Los Angeles, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic, 5:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham, 6:30 p.m., USA; MLS: Nashville at Philadelphia, 11 a.m., FOX; Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, noon, USA; MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 1:30 p.m., FOX

Women’s soccer — NWSL: San Diego at Angel City, 3:50 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Singles Finals, 11 a.m., TENNIS

Related
SportsMar. 15
Warrior women’s hoops team advances in NAIA Tournament
SportsMar. 15
Warrior men’s season comes to a close
SportsMar. 15
AREA ROUNDUP: Warriors sweep Corban in Cascade Conference ba...
SportsMar. 15
WR Cooper Kupp reaches deal with Seahawks
Related
Holmes says his dogs deserve all credit for his ‘magical’ 1st Iditarod win
SportsMar. 15
Holmes says his dogs deserve all credit for his ‘magical’ 1st Iditarod win
Lewiston beats Clarkston in inaugural ‘Battle for the Bats’
SportsMar. 14
Lewiston beats Clarkston in inaugural ‘Battle for the Bats’
Let there be light for Kendrick baseball
SportsMar. 14
Let there be light for Kendrick baseball
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams edge Bengals in season-opening tennis dual
SportsMar. 14
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams edge Bengals in season-opening tennis dual
Chiefs sign quarterback Gardner Minshew
SportsMar. 14
Chiefs sign quarterback Gardner Minshew
Curry becomes 1st NBA player to make 4,000 3s
SportsMar. 14
Curry becomes 1st NBA player to make 4,000 3s
Reflecting on a championship season: Tigers triumphant once more
SportsMar. 13
Reflecting on a championship season: Tigers triumphant once more
Raiders release QB Gardner Minshew
SportsMar. 13
Raiders release QB Gardner Minshew
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy