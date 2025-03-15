Sports log

On this day ...
March 15, 2016 — Dallas Seavey won his third straight Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and his fourth overall title in five years. Seavey completed the nearly 1,000-mile race in a record time of 8 days, 11 hours, 20 minutes, 16 seconds.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. Briar Cliff, NAIA First and Second Rounds, Sioux City, Iowa, 2 p.m. Pacific
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
Washington State at Air Force, USAF Academy, Colo., noon
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Willamette Valley Cup, Salem, Ore., all day
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Willamette Valley Cup, Salem, Ore., all day
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State, NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Virgina Beach, Va., all day
Idaho, NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Virgina Beach, Va., all day
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lakeland at Lewiston (2), noon
West Valley at Clarkston (2), noon
Pullman at East Valley (2), noon
Colfax at Asotin Jamboree, 9 a.m.
Genesee at Nezperce, noon
Grangeville at Cole Valley Christian (2), 11 a.m.
Priest River at Orofino (2), 2 p.m.
Pomeroy at DeSales (2), 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Asotin jamboree — Pullman at Clarkston, noon; Pullman at Asotin, 1 p.m.; Clarkston at Asotin, 2 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Sunnyside Christian (2), 11 a.m.
Lapwai at Troy (2), 1 p.m.
Kendrick, Orofino at Small School Invite, Airport Park, Lewiston
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman at R.A. Long, noon
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Moscow at Hayden Peak Invitational, Hayden, Idaho, all day
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Briar Cliff, NAIA First and Second Rounds, Sioux City, Iowa, 2 p.m. Pacific, KVTY-FM (105.1)
College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2) noon, KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Air Force, USAF Academy, Colo., noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school baseball — Pullman at East Valley (2), noon, KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, 9:05 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Argentina Grand Prix - Sprint Race, Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero, Argentina, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m., The CW; Formula 1: The Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia, 8:55 p.m., ESPN
Bowling — PBA: The Mike Aulby Nevada Classic Pres. by Pilgrim’s, Reno, Nev., 3 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — America East Tournament: Maine at Bryant, Championship, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Yale, Semifinal, Providence, R.I., 8 a.m., ESPNU; Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Atlantic 10 Tournament: VCU vs. Loyola Illinois, Semifinal, Washington, D.C., 10 a.m., CBSSN; Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn., 10 a.m., ESPN; Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: Norfolk St. vs. TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Ivy League Tournament: Dartmouth vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Providence, R.I., 11 a.m., ESPNEWS; American Athletic Tournament: Memphis vs. Tulane, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, noon, ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. TBD, Semifinal, Washington, D.C., 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn., 12:30 p.m., SEC; American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Mountain West Tournament: Boies St.-New Mexico winner vs. Colorado St.-Utah St. winner, Championship, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., CBS; Big 12 Tournament: Houston vs. TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m., CBS; Big East Tournament: St. John’s vs. TBD, Championship, New York, 3:30 p.m., FOX; Mid-American Tournament: Akron vs. TBD, Championship, Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., ESPN2; Conference USA Tournament: JSU vs. Liberty, Championship, Huntsville, Ala., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C., 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, 6:40 p.m., ESPN2; Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, 8:40 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Mid-American Tournament: Toledo vs. Ball St., Championship, Cleveland, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Conference USA Tournament: Liberty vs. TBD, Championship, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college gymnastics — UCLA at Utah, 6 p.m., FOX
Golf — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, Third Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 11 a.m., NBC; LIV Golf Singapore: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 6 p.m., FS2; LIV Golf Singapore: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1
NBA — New York at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC
NHL — New Jersey at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC
Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: Stoke City at Millwall, 5:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, 8 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at AFC Bournemouth, 10:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Austin at LAFC, 12:30 p.m., FOX; MLS: Minnesota at Kansas City, 5 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Portland at Kansas City, 9:30 a.m., ABC; NWSL: Bay at Utah, 4:30 p.m., ION; NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Seattle, 7 p.m., ION
Tennis — Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS; Indian Wells-ATP Singles Semifinals, Doubles Final, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Air Force, USAF Academy, Colo., 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Willamette Valley Cup, Salem, Ore., all day
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Willamette Valley Cup, Salem, Ore., all day
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, Spokane, Wash. 10 a.m
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, Spokane, Wash. 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston vs. Lakeland (2), 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Washington State at Air Force, USAF Academy, Colo., 11 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Rose, Semifinal, Medley, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls, Semifinal, Medley, Fla., 5:45 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Argentina Grand Prix, Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero, Argentina, 10:30 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s beach soccer — CONCACAF Championship: Third-Place Match, Nassau, Bahamas, 2:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Championship: Final, Nassau Bahamas, 4:50 p.m., FS2
Bowling — PBA Tour: The WSOB XVI Scorpion Championship, Reno, Nev., 5 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington, D.C., 10 a.m., CBS; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn., 10 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m., CBS; NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show, 3 p.m., CBS
Women’s college basketball — Patriot League Tournament: Army at Lehigh, Championship, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Coastal Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind., 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Women’s Selection Special, 5 p.m., ESPN
College track and field — NCAA Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships: From Virginia Beach, Va. (taped), 4 p.m., ESPNU
Golf — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, Final Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 10 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NBA — Philadelphia at Dallas, 10 a.m., ABC; Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Vegas at Detroit, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; Dallas at Colorado, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV
Sailing — Sail GP: The Rolex Los Angeles Grand Prix - Event 4, Los Angeles, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic, 5:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham, 6:30 p.m., USA; MLS: Nashville at Philadelphia, 11 a.m., FOX; Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, noon, USA; MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 1:30 p.m., FOX
Women’s soccer — NWSL: San Diego at Angel City, 3:50 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Singles Finals, 11 a.m., TENNIS