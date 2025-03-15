Sports log

Bowling — PBA: The Mike Aulby Nevada Classic Pres. by Pilgrim’s, Reno, Nev., 3 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — America East Tournament: Maine at Bryant, Championship, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Yale, Semifinal, Providence, R.I., 8 a.m., ESPNU; Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Atlantic 10 Tournament: VCU vs. Loyola Illinois, Semifinal, Washington, D.C., 10 a.m., CBSSN; Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn., 10 a.m., ESPN; Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: Norfolk St. vs. TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Ivy League Tournament: Dartmouth vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Providence, R.I., 11 a.m., ESPNEWS; American Athletic Tournament: Memphis vs. Tulane, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, noon, ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. TBD, Semifinal, Washington, D.C., 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn., 12:30 p.m., SEC; American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Mountain West Tournament: Boies St.-New Mexico winner vs. Colorado St.-Utah St. winner, Championship, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., CBS; Big 12 Tournament: Houston vs. TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m., CBS; Big East Tournament: St. John’s vs. TBD, Championship, New York, 3:30 p.m., FOX; Mid-American Tournament: Akron vs. TBD, Championship, Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., ESPN2; Conference USA Tournament: JSU vs. Liberty, Championship, Huntsville, Ala., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C., 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, 6:40 p.m., ESPN2; Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, 8:40 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Mid-American Tournament: Toledo vs. Ball St., Championship, Cleveland, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Conference USA Tournament: Liberty vs. TBD, Championship, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college gymnastics — UCLA at Utah, 6 p.m., FOX

Golf — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, Third Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 11 a.m., NBC; LIV Golf Singapore: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 6 p.m., FS2; LIV Golf Singapore: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NBA — New York at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

NHL — New Jersey at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC

Men’s soccer — EFL Championship: Stoke City at Millwall, 5:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, 8 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at AFC Bournemouth, 10:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Austin at LAFC, 12:30 p.m., FOX; MLS: Minnesota at Kansas City, 5 p.m., FS1

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Portland at Kansas City, 9:30 a.m., ABC; NWSL: Bay at Utah, 4:30 p.m., ION; NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Seattle, 7 p.m., ION

Tennis — Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS; Indian Wells-ATP Singles Semifinals, Doubles Final, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Air Force, USAF Academy, Colo., 11 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Willamette Valley Cup, Salem, Ore., all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Willamette Valley Cup, Salem, Ore., all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, Spokane, Wash. 10 a.m

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, Spokane, Wash. 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston vs. Lakeland (2), 2 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Washington State at Air Force, USAF Academy, Colo., 11 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Rose, Semifinal, Medley, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls, Semifinal, Medley, Fla., 5:45 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Argentina Grand Prix, Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero, Argentina, 10:30 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s beach soccer — CONCACAF Championship: Third-Place Match, Nassau, Bahamas, 2:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Championship: Final, Nassau Bahamas, 4:50 p.m., FS2

Bowling — PBA Tour: The WSOB XVI Scorpion Championship, Reno, Nev., 5 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington, D.C., 10 a.m., CBS; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn., 10 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m., CBS; NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show, 3 p.m., CBS

Women’s college basketball — Patriot League Tournament: Army at Lehigh, Championship, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Coastal Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind., 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Women’s Selection Special, 5 p.m., ESPN

College track and field — NCAA Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships: From Virginia Beach, Va. (taped), 4 p.m., ESPNU

Golf — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, Final Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 10 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NBA — Philadelphia at Dallas, 10 a.m., ABC; Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Vegas at Detroit, 10 a.m., TNT/TRUTV; Dallas at Colorado, 12:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Sailing — Sail GP: The Rolex Los Angeles Grand Prix - Event 4, Los Angeles, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic, 5:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham, 6:30 p.m., USA; MLS: Nashville at Philadelphia, 11 a.m., FOX; Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, noon, USA; MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 1:30 p.m., FOX

Women’s soccer — NWSL: San Diego at Angel City, 3:50 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Singles Finals, 11 a.m., TENNIS