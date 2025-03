Sports log

Win the Pitch Spring Break Classic — Grangeville , 4 p.m.

Lewiston at Twin Falls, 10 a.m., Lewiston at Villivue, noon — WTP Tournament

Moscow at Centennial (2), 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Lewiston at Post Falls, 10 a.m.

Lewiston vs. Lakeland at Post Falls, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Clarkston, Moscow, Pullman, Asotin, Genesee, Grangeville, Kendrick, Orofino, Potlatch, Pomeroy, Prairie at, Lewiston hosts Sweeney Invitational, Lewiston High, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Washington State vs. San Diego State, 4:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

Men’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Mississippi St., 9:15 a.m.; Saint Mary’s vs. Vanderbilt, 12:15 p.m.; Kentucky vs. Troy, 4:10 p.m.; Oregon vs. Liberty, 7:10 p.m., all on KRPL-AM (1400)

High school baseball — Asotin Tournament: Orofino vs. Colfax, 1:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Genesee vs. Colfax, 4 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2;

Auto racing — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 12:35 p.m., FS2; NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 1:40 p.m., FS2; NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif., 3:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 5 p.m., FOX; NHRA: Qualifying, Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz., 5 p.m., FS1; Formula 1: Sprint Race, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, 7:55 p.m., ESPNU; Formula 1: Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, 11:55 p.m., ESPN2

College baseball — Nebraska at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Raleigh, N.C., 9:15 a.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Robert Morris vs. Alabama, First Round, Cleveland, 9:40 a.m., TRUTV; NCAA Tournament: Lipscomb vs. Iowa St., First Round, Milwaukee, 10:30 a.m., TNT; NCAA Tournament: Colorado St. vs. Memphis, First Round, Seattle, 11 a.m., TBS; NCAA Tournament: Mount St. Mary’s vs. Duke, First Round, Raleigh, N.C., 11:50 a.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), First Round, Cleveland, 12:15 p.m., TRUTV; NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Mississippi, First Round, Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m., TNT; NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Maryland, First Round, Seattle, 1:35 p.m., TBS; NCAA Tournament: Norfolk St. vs. Florida, First Round, Raleigh, N.C., 3:50 p.m., TNT; NCAA Tournament: Troy vs. Kentucky, First Round, Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: New Mexico vs. Marquette, First Round, Cleveland, 4:25 p.m., TBS; NCAA Tournament: Akron vs. Arizona, First Round, Seattle, 4:35 p.m., TRUTV; NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UConn, First Round, Raleigh, N.C., 6:25 p.m., TNT; NCAA Tournament: Xavier vs. Illinois, First Round, Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Michigan St., First Round, Cleveland, 7 p.m., TBS; NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Oregon, First Round, Seattle, 7:10 p.m., TRUTV

Women’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Michigan, First Round, South Bend, Ind., 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Liberty at Kentucky, First Round, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. Utah, First Round, Columbia, S.C., 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Stephen F. Austin at Notre Dame, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson at TCU, First Round, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Tennessee Tech at South Carolina, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Montana St. at Ohio St., First Round, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Louisville, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: South Florida vs. Tennessee, First Round, Columbus, Ohio, 5 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Southern U. at UCLA, First Round, 7 p.m., ESPN

Men’s college hockey — NCHC Tournament: Denver vs. Arizona St., Semifinal, Saint Paul, 2 p.m., CBSSN; NCHC Tournament: N. Dakota vs. W. Michigan, Semifinal, Saint Paul, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

College wrestling — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, 7:30 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m., FS2

Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Gold Cup: St. Vincent & the Grenadines vs. Jamaica, Leg 1, Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 3:55 a.m., FS2; CONCACAF Gold Cup: Belize vs. Costa Rica, Leg 1, San Jose, Costa Rica, 6:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS