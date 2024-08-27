Sports log

Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda, 1:30 a.m., FS2; AFL: Melbourne at North Melbourne, 9:05 p.m., FS2

Auto racing — Formula 1: Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, 11:55 a.m., ESPN2; FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Saint Jean D Angely, France, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif., 10 a.m, FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 10:05 p.m., PRIME VIDEO; FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Saint Jean D Angely, France, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 11:10 a.m., PRIME VIDEO; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 1 p.m., The CW; NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif., 2 p.m., FS1; Formula 1: The Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, 11:55 p.m., ESPN

Bowling — PBA Tour: The WSOB XVI World Championship, Reno, Nev., noon, FOX

Men’s college basketball — NIT Tournament: Dayton at Chattanooga, Second Round, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: McNeese St. vs. Purdue, Second Round, Providence, R.I., 9:10 a.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. St. John’s, Second Round, Providence, R.I., 11:40 a.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Denver, 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Texas Tech, Second Round, Wichita, Kan., 3:10 p.m., TNT; NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Auburn, Second Round, Lexington, Ky., 4:10 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, Denver, 4:45 p.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Houston, Second Round, Wichita, Kan., 5:40 p.m., TNT; NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Lexington, Ky., 6:40 p.m., TBS/TRUTV;

Women’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament: Murray St. vs. Iowa, First Round, Norman, Okla., 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Arkansas St. at UConn, First Round, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA Tournament: Green Bay vs. Alabama, First Round, College Park, Md., 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Vermont at NC State, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: UNC Greensboro at Southern Cal, First Round, noon, ABC; NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, Storrs, Conn., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Norfolk St. at Maryland, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. California, First Round, Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: George Mason vs. Florida St., First Round, Baton Rouge, La., 4:45 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: William & Mary at Texas, First Round, 6:45 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. at LSU, First Round, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Men’s college hockey — NCHC Tournament: Championship, Saint Paul, Minn., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

College wrestling — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN

Fishing — Bassmaster Classic: The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 a.m., FOX

Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., 2 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, 7 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2; The Louisiana Derby: From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans and The Jeff Ruby Steaks: From Turfway Park, Florence, Ky., 3 p.m., CNBC

NHL — Detroit at Vegas, 5 p.m., ABC

Skiing — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho, 10 a.m., NBC

Men’s soccer — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia, Group J, Vaduz, Liechtenstein, 6:50 a.m., FS1; UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Moldova vs. Norway, Group I, Chisinau, Moldova, 9:50 a.m., FS2

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ION; NWSL: Louisville at Bay, 7 p.m., ION

Tennis — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS

Track and field — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (taped), 8:30 a.m., CNBC; IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (taped), 11:30 a.m, CNBC

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Omaha, 4 p.m., FS1

Sunday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

Washington State vs. San Diego State, 12:05 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Xavier (La.), Xavier/Dillard Invitational, New Orleans, La. 8 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Xavier (La.), Xavier/Dillard Invitational, New Orleans, La. 8 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament coverage beginning at 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State vs. San Diego State, 12:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Sydney at Fremantle, midnight, FS1

Auto racing — Formula 1: The Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, 11:55 a.m., ESPN; NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif., 8 a.m., FS1; NTT IndyCar Series: The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif., noon, FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., noon, FS1

Men’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 9:10 a.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 11:40 a.m., CBS; NIT Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. SMU, Second Round, noon, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 3 p.m., TNT; NIT Tournament: Loyola Chicago vs. San Francisco, Second Round, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 4 p.m., TBS; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 4:30 p.m., TRUTV: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 5:30 p.m., TNT; NIT Tournament: Kent St. vs. Stanford, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 6:30 p.m., TBS

Women’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, noon, ABC; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 3 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 5 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 7 p.m., ESPN

Fishing — Bassmaster Classic: The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 a.m., FOX

Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF

Skiing/snowboarding — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho, 10 a.m., NBC; FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho, 11:30 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: Georgia vs. Armenia, Playoff - Leg 2, Tbilisi, Georgia, 6:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League: Scotland vs. Greece, Playoff - Leg 2, Glasgow, Scotland, 9:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Italy, Playoff - Leg 2, Dortmund, Germany, 12:30 p.m., FS2

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS

Track and field — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China, 9 a.m., NBC; Pro Volleyball Federation: Atlanta at Columbus, 10 a.m., CBSSN