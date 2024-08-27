Sections
SportsMarch 22, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

March 22, 1994 — The NFL announced the addition of the 2-point conversion, the league’s first scoring change in 75 seasons.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon

San Diego State at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Dillard (La.), Xavier/Dillard Invitational, New Orleans, La. 8 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Dillard (La.), Xavier/Dillard Invitational, New Orleans, La. 8 a.m.

Washington State at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State Men’s and Women’s at Aztec Invitational, San Diego, all day

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Washington State, NCAA Championships, Federal Way, Wash., all day

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bucks Bag Tournament, Boise area — Lewiston at Skyview, 10 a.m.; Lewiston at Columbia, 1 p.m.; Moscow vs. Borah, 10 a.m.

Clarkston at Pullman (2), noon

Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy (2), 11 a.m.

Asotin tournament — Potlatch vs. Orofino, 8:30 a.m.; Potlatch vs. Kellogg 11 a.m.; Orofino vs. Northwest Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Troy at Lapwai (2) at Airport Park, Lewiston, 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Clarkston at Pullman (2), noon

Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy (2), 11 a.m.

Win the Pitch Spring Break Classic — Grangeville , 4 p.m.

WTP Tournament — Lewiston at La Grande, 9 a.m., Lewiston at Elko, 11 a.m.

Priest River at Orofino (2), noon

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Gonzaga Prep at Pullman, 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at Hawk Invite, College Place High, 10 a.m.

Logos, Troy at Icebreaker Relays, Valley Christian School, Spokane Valley, 10:30 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament games: McNeese St. vs. Purdue, 9 a.m.; Arkansas vs. St. John’s, 11:40 a.m.; Texas Tech vs. Drake, 3:10 p.m.; Tennessee vs. UCLA, 6:40 p.m., all games at KRPL-AM (1400)

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950); Washington State vs. San Diego State, 2:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school baseball — Clarkston at Pullman (2), noon, KHTR-HD2-FM (104.7)

NHL — Seattle at Edmonton, 7 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

7x7 football — OT7: Week 2 - Game 1, Dallas, 4 p.m., NFLN; OT7: Week 2 - Game 2, Dallas, 5 p.m., NFLN; OT7: Week 2 - Game 3, Dallas, 6 p.m., NFLN

Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda, 1:30 a.m., FS2; AFL: Melbourne at North Melbourne, 9:05 p.m., FS2

Auto racing — Formula 1: Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, 11:55 a.m., ESPN2; FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Saint Jean D Angely, France, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif., 10 a.m, FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 10:05 p.m., PRIME VIDEO; FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Saint Jean D Angely, France, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 11:10 a.m., PRIME VIDEO; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., 1 p.m., The CW; NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif., 2 p.m., FS1; Formula 1: The Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, 11:55 p.m., ESPN

Bowling — PBA Tour: The WSOB XVI World Championship, Reno, Nev., noon, FOX

Men’s college basketball — NIT Tournament: Dayton at Chattanooga, Second Round, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: McNeese St. vs. Purdue, Second Round, Providence, R.I., 9:10 a.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. St. John’s, Second Round, Providence, R.I., 11:40 a.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Denver, 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Texas Tech, Second Round, Wichita, Kan., 3:10 p.m., TNT; NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Auburn, Second Round, Lexington, Ky., 4:10 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, Denver, 4:45 p.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Houston, Second Round, Wichita, Kan., 5:40 p.m., TNT; NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Lexington, Ky., 6:40 p.m., TBS/TRUTV;

Women’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament: Murray St. vs. Iowa, First Round, Norman, Okla., 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Arkansas St. at UConn, First Round, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA Tournament: Green Bay vs. Alabama, First Round, College Park, Md., 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Vermont at NC State, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: UNC Greensboro at Southern Cal, First Round, noon, ABC; NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, Storrs, Conn., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Norfolk St. at Maryland, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. California, First Round, Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: George Mason vs. Florida St., First Round, Baton Rouge, La., 4:45 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: William & Mary at Texas, First Round, 6:45 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. at LSU, First Round, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Men’s college hockey — NCHC Tournament: Championship, Saint Paul, Minn., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

College wrestling — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN

Fishing — Bassmaster Classic: The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 a.m., FOX

Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., 2 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, 7 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2; The Louisiana Derby: From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans and The Jeff Ruby Steaks: From Turfway Park, Florence, Ky., 3 p.m., CNBC

NHL — Detroit at Vegas, 5 p.m., ABC

Skiing — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho, 10 a.m., NBC

Men’s soccer — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia, Group J, Vaduz, Liechtenstein, 6:50 a.m., FS1; UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Moldova vs. Norway, Group I, Chisinau, Moldova, 9:50 a.m., FS2

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ION; NWSL: Louisville at Bay, 7 p.m., ION

Tennis — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS

Track and field — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (taped), 8:30 a.m., CNBC; IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (taped), 11:30 a.m, CNBC

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Omaha, 4 p.m., FS1

Sunday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

Washington State vs. San Diego State, 12:05 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Xavier (La.), Xavier/Dillard Invitational, New Orleans, La. 8 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Xavier (La.), Xavier/Dillard Invitational, New Orleans, La. 8 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament coverage beginning at 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State vs. San Diego State, 12:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Sydney at Fremantle, midnight, FS1

Auto racing — Formula 1: The Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, 11:55 a.m., ESPN; NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif., 8 a.m., FS1; NTT IndyCar Series: The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif., noon, FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., noon, FS1

Men’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 9:10 a.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 11:40 a.m., CBS; NIT Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. SMU, Second Round, noon, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 3 p.m., TNT; NIT Tournament: Loyola Chicago vs. San Francisco, Second Round, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 4 p.m., TBS; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 4:30 p.m., TRUTV: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 5:30 p.m., TNT; NIT Tournament: Kent St. vs. Stanford, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 6:30 p.m., TBS

Women’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, noon, ABC; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 3 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 5 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, 7 p.m., ESPN

Fishing — Bassmaster Classic: The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 a.m., FOX

Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF

Skiing/snowboarding — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho, 10 a.m., NBC; FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho, 11:30 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: Georgia vs. Armenia, Playoff - Leg 2, Tbilisi, Georgia, 6:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League: Scotland vs. Greece, Playoff - Leg 2, Glasgow, Scotland, 9:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Italy, Playoff - Leg 2, Dortmund, Germany, 12:30 p.m., FS2

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS

Track and field — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China, 9 a.m., NBC; Pro Volleyball Federation: Atlanta at Columbus, 10 a.m., CBSSN

