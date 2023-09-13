On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 13, 2017 — The International Olympic Committee announced Paris (2024) and Los Angeles (2028) will host the Olympic games.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU at Baylor, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Highland vs. St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
Pomeroy vs. Oakesdale, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRL’S SOCCER
Clarkston at University, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston vs. Rogers, all day.
Prairie, Lewis County, Timberline at Prairie Invite, all day.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarkston at Pullman, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Los Angeles at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s college volleyball — Kentucky at Louisville, 5 p.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Los Angeles at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Croatia, Australia vs. Britain, Spain vs. Czech Rep., Canada vs. Italy; San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
Men’s soccer — CPL: Pacific FC at Atletico Ottawa, 2:30 p.m., FS2
WNBA — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 1, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN
BULLETIN
SEPT. 16
Golf Fore The Gym – Hillside Golf Scramble Hillside Church is hosting a fundraising golf tournament using a four-person scramble format.
Shot gun starst at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Cost is $380 a team ($95 per person) and registration begins at 8 a.m. Registration includes green fees, cart rental, continental breakfast, lunch, tee prize, and games to win additional prizes.
There will also be a raffle during lunch. Other prizes include longest drive, longest putt, KP, and cash prize for winners.
Deadline to enter is Wednesday, September 13. All proceeds go to building a new gymnasium complex for the community and preschool class expansion.
To register online visit hillsidelcv.com. For questions, contact Sarah (509)295-3881.
SEPT. 18
USA Basketball Open Court is back at Clarkston High School.
Open Court is a free basketball program for youth ages 6-17 and open to children of all ability levels. The program runs for 10 sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays beginning September 18 through October 11. Youth are grouped by age (6-9, 10-13, and 14-17). Full dates and session times are in the graphic attached or pasted below.
No pre-registration required. Check-in before each session and earn prizes for attendance. The first 50, youth for each age group will receive a free water bottle on September 18. All participants must have a signed wavier. Waivers are available at check-in.
The Open Court staff includes area coaches and college students. All staff are licensed through USA Basketball, which includes a background check. In 2018, over 400 LC-Valley youth participated in the program. For more information about the Clarkston location visit usab.com/clarkston-high-school.
FALL 2023
What: Community tennis ladder where tennis players will play singles matches against others for position on a “ladder.” We call it this because if you win, you climb up rungs on the ladder.
Who: Open to all skill levels, whether you’re a beginner or advanced player.
Where: LCSC Tennis Center
When: 12 weeks — Monday, September 17th — Sunday, December 10th
For more information please call the Tennis Center at (208)-792-2309 or email tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.