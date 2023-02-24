On this day ...
FEBRUARY 24, 1980 — The United States hockey team won the gold medal with a 4-2 victory against Finland at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State vs. UC Irvine, 10 a.m. in San Diego
Washington State at San Diego State, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Ken Shannon Last Chance Invitational, noon in Seattle
Idaho hosts Big Sky indoor championships, 10 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Arizona State tournament, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Eastern Washington at Washington State, 1:30 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Loyola (La.), 8:30 a.m. in Alexandria, La.
Lewis-Clark State vs. LSU Shreveport, 11:30 a.m. in Alexandria, La.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at Pac-12 championship meet, 10:30 a.m. in Federal Way, Wash.
Idaho at WAC championship meet, 8:30 a.m. in Pharr, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberline vs. St. John Bosco, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game at Lapwai High School
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A state tournament, 8 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 8 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Kamiah, Nezperce, Orofino, Potlatch at Class 2A state tournament, 8 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, second round, 11 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, third round, 7:30 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1 and noon, FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Fulham, noon, USA; CONCACAF U-17 championship semifinal: Mexico vs. Panama, 1:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 championship semifinal: Canada vs. U.S., 4:50 p.m., FS2
College baseball — Rice at Stanford. 2 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s lacrosse — PLL championship series: Archers vs. Atlas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Richmond at VCU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1; South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Wyoming at Colorado St., 6 p.m., FS1; Air Force at UNLV, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Nevada at Fresno St., 8 p.m., FS1
Men’s college hockey — Denver at W. Michigan, 4 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — Miami at Milwaukee, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college gymnastics — California at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon St. at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12
SATURDAY
Golf — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, third round, 12:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, second round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, 7:30 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, final round, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 5 and 10 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 5:30 a.m., Tennis; Rio de Janeiro-ATP semifinals, noon, Tennis; Merida-WTA semifinals, 5 p.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Southampton at Leeds United, 7 a.m., USA; Manchester City at Bournemouth, 9:30 a.m., USA
Men’s college basketball — UConn at St. John’s, 9 a.m., CBS; Creighton at Villanova, 9 a.m., Fox; Michigan St. at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN; TCU at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Stony Brook at Charleston, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at Arizona, 11 a.m., CBS; Texas at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN; Arkansas at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Furman at Samford, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Rhode Island at Fordham, 11:30 a.m., USA; Auburn at Kentucky, 1 p.m., CBS; West Virginia at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Florida St. at Miami (Fla.), 1 p.m., ESPN2; Colgate at Navy, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Virginia at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN; Florida at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Indiana at Purdue, 4:30 p.m., Fox; DePaul at Marquette, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Virginia Tech at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN; Houston at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN2; UAB at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado St. at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ESPN; UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., ESPN2; San Diego St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Oregon St., 7 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 11:50 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance Group 300, 2 p.m., FS1
Gymnastics — Winter Cup, 10 a.m., NBC
NHL — N.Y. Randgers at Washington, 10 a.m., ABC; Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Women’s college basketball — UConn at DePaul, 11 a.m., Fox; Stanford at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Washington at UCLA, 1 p.m., Pac-12 (joined in progress)
MLS — New York City FC at Nashville, 1:30 p.m., Fox
NBA — Boston at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Rugby — MLR: New Orleans at Houston, 6 p.m., FS2