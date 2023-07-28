Australian Rules Football — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood, 2:30 a.m., FS2; AFL: Fremantle at Geelong. 8:30 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, 2 p.m., USA
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, 2 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, 4 a.m. GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF; U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS2
Little League Softball — Little League Softball World Series: Regionals, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Seattle at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., ROOT
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Denham, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Rhodes, 6 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC, 4 p.m., FS2
Women’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, 1:30 a.m., FS2; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Haiti, Group D, 4 a.m., FS1
