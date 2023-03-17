On this day ...
MARCH 17, 2020 — The French Open became first Grand Slam tennis tournament to be postponed beceause of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oregon at Washington State, 4:05 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
North Dakota at Idaho, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Arizona at Washington State, 1:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Idaho, 3:30 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Pacific (Ore.), 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Grand Canyon Invitational, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at NCAA championships, 6 a.m. in Knoxville, Tenn.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Colfax vs. Potlatch, 11 a.m. at Asotin Tournament
Colfax vs. Orofino, 2 p.m. at Asotin Tournament
Colton vs. Potlatch, 4:30 p.m. at Asotin Tournament
Garfield-Palouse at Kendrick, 3 p.m.
Grangeville vs. Bonners Ferry (2), noon at Clearwater Park, Lewiston
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Garfield-Palouse at Kendrick (2), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Asotin, Clarkston, Colfax, Deary, Kendrick, Orofino, Pullman, Potlatch at, Lewiston hosts Sweeney Invitational, noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Pullman at, Lewiston and Clarkston hosts Larry McConnell Invitational, 9 a.m.
Grangeville at Orofino, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Pullman at, Lewiston and Clarkston hosts Larry McConnell Invitational, 9 a.m.
Grangeville at Orofino, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college baskeball — NCAA tournament second round, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school baseball — Colfax vs. Potlatch, 11 a.m. at Asotin Tournament, KCLX-AM (1450); Colfax vs. Orofino, 2 p.m. at Asotin Tournament, KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 6:25 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: qualifying, noon, FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: Marquette vs. South Florida, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: West Virginia vs. Arizona, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Georgia vs. Florida St., 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Norfolk St. at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: S. Utah at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: SE Louisiana at Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Hawaii at LSU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Sacred Heart at Stanford, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Princeton vs. NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: Southern Cal vs. Michigan St., 9:15 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: Kennesaw St. vs. Xavier, 9:30 a.m., truTV; NCAA tournament first round: UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor, 10:20 a.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: VCU vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 10:50 a.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: Vermont vs. Marquette, 11:45 a.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa St., noon, truTV; NCAA tournament first round: NC State vs. Creighton, 12:50 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: Iona vs. UConn, 1:20 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue, 3:50 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: Providence vs. Kentucky, 4:10 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: Drake vs. Miami, 4:15 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga, 4:25 p.m., truTV; NCAA tournament first round: FAU vs. Memphis, 6:20 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: Montana St. vs. Kansas St., 6:40 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: Kent St. vs. Indiana, 6:45 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament: Arizona St. vs. TCU, 6:55 p.m., truTV
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-WTA semifinals, ATP/WTA doubles semifinals, 10 a.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, second round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, first round, 3 p.m., TGC; Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, final round, 10 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest, 1 p.m., USA
Men’s college hockey — NCHC tournament semifinal: Colorado College vs. Denver, 2 p.m., CBSSN; NCHC tournament semifinal: North Dakota vs. St. Cloud St., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
World Baseball Classic — Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, quarterfinal, 4 p.m., FS1
College softball — Washington at UCLA, 5 p.m., Pac-12
College wrestling — NCAA championship: semifinals, 5 p.m., ESPN
College baseball — Oregon St. at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — NRL: Melbourne at Gold Coast, 8:55 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — Western at Melbourne, 1 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton, 5 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 7:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 1 p.m., Fox
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 6:25 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:35 a.m., FS1; IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, 10:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Truck Series: Fr8 208, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Raptor 250, 2 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — NIT second round: Michigan at Vanderbilt, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 9:10 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 11:40 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, noon, TNT; NCAA Division III championship: teams TBD, 1 p.m., CBSSN; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 1 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m. TNT; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 4:45 p.m., CBS
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: team TBD vs. Indiana, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Saint Louis vs. Tennessee, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA tournament first round: James Madison at Ohio St., 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Miami (Fla.) vs. Oklahoma St., 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington St., 11 a.m., ESPNU; NCAA tournament first round: Vermont at UConn, 12:30 p.m., ABC; NCAA tournament first round: Toledo vs. Iowa St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: team TBD vs. North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Alabama vs. Baylor, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Drake vs. Louisville, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Iona at Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: East Carolina at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Sacramento St. at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Skiing — FIS World Cup, 9 a.m., CNBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
Tennis — BNP Parbias Open-ATP semifinals, ATP/WTA doubles finals, 11 a.m., Tennis
Women’s college gymnastics — Pac-12 championships, noon and 5 p.m., Pac-12
College softball — Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
College wrestling — NCAA championships: championship round, 4 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — MLR: Old Glory at Toronto, 4 p.m., FS2; NLR: Melbourne vs. Gold Coast, 9 p.m., FS2
World Baseball Classic — United States vs. Venezuela, quarterfinal, 4 p.m., Fox
Bowling — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NHL — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m., ABC
Men’s college hockey — NCHC championship: teams TBD, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN