On this day ...
MARCH 29, 1941 — Wisconsin, led by Gene Englund’s 13 points, won the NCAA basketball championship with a 39-34 victory against Washington State.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Linfield at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Georgetown (Ky.), 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Georgetown (Ky.), 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Texas Relays, 8 a.m.
Washington State at Bobcat Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Pullman at Rogers, 4 p.m.
East Valley at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax (2), 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax (2), 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax (2), 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
High school softball — Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax (2), 2 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
College baseball — Linfield at Washington State, 2:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
NBA — Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Miami Open-ATP/WTA quarterfinals, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tennis
Golf — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: first round, 10:30 a.m., TGC
G-League playoffs — Eastern Conference quarterfinal: Cleveland at Maine, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Western Conference quarterfinal: Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 1 p.m., ESPN2
High school boys basketball — The Throne first round: Camden Avalanche (N.J.) vs. Wildcats (Ga.), 4:30 p.m., FS1; The Throne first round: Hoop Nation (Calif.) vs. Queens Royals (N.Y.), 6 p.m., FS1
NHL — N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m., TNT
NBA — Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Brisbane at Western, 1 a.m. Thursday, FS2
