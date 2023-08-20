On this day ...
AUGUST 20, 1920 — The American Professional Football Association formed and later became the National Football League. Jim Thorpe was installed as president.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 10:05 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7) and KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands, 8 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill., 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., noon, USA; NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., 1 p.m., FOX
Beach volleyball — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif., 1 p.m., ESPN2
CFL — B.C. at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m., CBSSN
FIBA — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 9 a.m., FOX
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y., 5 a.m., FS1;
Golf — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, 3 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 11 a.m., CBS; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo., noon, GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, 1 p.m., GOLF; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo., 1 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m.
Little league baseball — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, International Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 6 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD vs. Smithfield, R.I., United States Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 8 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD vs. Tijuana, Mexico, International Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 10 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD vs. Fargo, N.D., United States Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 11 a.m., ABC;
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 10:05 a.m., PEACOCK; Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa., 4 p.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn., noon, CBSSN
Men’s Soccer — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m., FS1; MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s soccer — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney, 3 a.m., FOX;
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill., 11 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final, 1:30 p.m.; Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS
Track and field — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 12:30 p.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 2 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 3 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 7:30 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 9 a.m., NBC
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Timberlake at Orofino, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Little league baseball — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 10 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., noon, ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 2 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa., 4 p.m., ESPN2;
MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., FS1
NFL — Preseason: Baltimore at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN
Track and field — World Championships: Day 3, Budapest, Hungary, 10 a.m., USA